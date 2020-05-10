The luxury retailer Neiman Marcus filed for bankruptcy last week. This has no impact on my life.

That said, and with the further disclaimer that I’ve never spent a cent in one of these stores, I don’t like such news.

Neiman Marcus might have catered to a clientele outside my social circle, but it hired people who have bills to pay, families to raise, a working class that powers the American economy.

Executives in the private equity firms that had become involved in trying to save the company will be just fine. Workers who stand behind the counters will collect their bills and bankbooks on a kitchen table and do some hard math.

Neiman Marcus began as a place where showy Texans could spend their newly acquired oil money on nice things. It became a conduit between roughneck society and high society.

But it captured more of the national imagination with its ingenuous marketing of his-and-hers acquisitions and preposterous fantasy gifts.

For instance, in 1960 the company’s catalog offered for $176,000 a pair of private planes, one for the gentleman of the house and the other for “the little lady.”

More inclusive, and more price-conscious, a double bathtub could be had for $4,000 in 1966.

It went on and on like this. In 1970, Neiman Marcus offered a complete building kit for a Noah-size ark, a steal at $588,000. A custom suit of armor made the catalog for $20,000 in 2004.

Some of these things actually sold, though most of the outrageous items had been offered to call attention to the company.

It speaks volumes of American culture that some of these lavish catalog entries carried with them a plausibility that someone might drop down a credit card.

A couple of discussions attach themselves to this. One involves the United States as being a place of possibility, where even the most garish of goods can be owned if someone has the resources and chutzpah.

The other leverages the idea of “Really???!!!” When so much need exists, does any household require his-and-hers mummy cases?

In our great land, we celebrate eccentricities and excesses. We roll our eyes at flamboyance, but secretly we embrace it. In some cases, we elect it.

The great writer Hunter S. Thompson, a one-of-a-kind observer of the American experience, provided this on the subject: “When the going gets weird, the weird turn pro.”

His Gonzo metrics would certainly apply to Elon Musk. The entrepreneur who has masterminded sleek electric cars, rocket launches and a potential journey to Mars fits the profile of aim-high Americanism. Further, he does not feel confined by the conventions to which most of us adhere.

Last week, he and his partner, a Canadian singer known as Grimes, had a baby boy, though they have decided to raise the tyke gender-neutral.

That doesn’t even qualify you as a nonconformist anymore. What’s striking about this youngster is the name that his parents assigned him: X Æ A-12 Musk.

In truth, I had to cut and paste the name because my computer does not have one of those keystrokes. I would subsequently learn that it comes from the Elven language.

This explains my confusion. In the Missouri Bootheel, where I grew up, outmoded law had once prevented the speaking of Elven.

Those who track the actions of Musk, a high-wire act if ever one existed, believe the name might be one of his genius-level jokes. Either that or he didn’t want anyone in his kid’s first-grade class to have the same name. Mission safely accomplished.