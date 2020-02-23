Into the entries of “not a good word to say about anybody,” list the idea of “Perfect Pete.”

This came up in the Democratic debate held last week in Las Vegas, an occasion of hand-wringing for professional partisans worried about not enough pressure being applied to the Republican president and a study in survival for everyone participating.

The party nomination system has long been a sustained act of cannibalism, and fancying it up with gentility only defies its true nature. To get to the real opponent, one must step over fallen compatriots.

This world can be a tough place.

Over the next 16 days, nearly 48 percent of Democratic delegates will have been determined. That means elbows thrown. The time for nicety, if that time ever existed in politics, has passed.

So the Democrats went at it, accusing one another of misogyny and communism, of kowtowing to the wealthy and abandoning immigrants, of embracing Republican higher-ups and profiling other races.

Insert a drunk uncle and a dry turkey and you have one horrendous Thanksgiving get-together.

A telling moment happened in a discussion about how to protect Dreamers, foreign-born folks brought to the United States illegally as children. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar urged a path to citizenship. Pete Buttigieg called into question Klobuchar’s voting record on issues that run contrary to immigrants’ well-being.

Some back-and-forth took place between the two, with Klobuchar using the line, “I wish everyone was as perfect as you, Pete.”

Not a shining moment for democracy, true. It wouldn’t even rank as a good comeback in a junior high study hall.

The comment shattered no political norms because those are no longer things.

Criticism of fellow politicians has been a sport as long as there have been criticisms and politicians. Some practitioners have just been more witty.

Winston Churchill said of one British prime minister, “He is a modest man with much to be modest about.”

Jim Hightower once denounced a fellow Texan this way: “If ignorance ever goes to $40 a barrel, I want drilling rights on George Bush’s head.”

Asked about Dwight Eisenhower, Harry Truman replied, “The general doesn’t know any more about politics than a pig knows about Sunday.”

Davy Crockett, a congressman before becoming a legend at the Alamo, thought little of soon-to-be President Martin Van Buren. “It is said that at a year old he could laugh on one side of his face and cry on the other, at one and the same time,” the frontiersman said.

If finesse marks some of these putdowns, know that the blunt-instrument approach also works. President Trump is the Rembrandt of name-calling, an art that lends itself more to the playground than to the finding of common ground.

The president called Joe Biden “Sleepy Joe” before embellishing it to “SleepyCreepy Joe.”

Trump also labeled his successor “Cheatin’ Obama,” the speaker of the U.S. House “Crazy Nancy” Pelosi, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions “Mr. Magoo,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “Eva Peron” and television host Joe Scarborough “Morning Psycho.”

Terms of endearment maybe? Only if you believe boa constrictors just want to cuddle.

Democrats fearing disunity from a feisty debate should remember that Trump, on his way to a victory, dismissed his Republican primary opponents as “Lyin’ Ted” and “Little Marco” and “Low Energy Jeb.”

Until some country slaps on a tariff, we should export mudslinging, ridicule offered by the red, white and blue. Make America Grating Again.