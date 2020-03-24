In case you wondered, and I doubt you did, Gene Kranz never said the words, “Failure is not an option.”

True, Ed Harris, playing flight director Kranz in the movie “Apollo 13,” employed this very sentence when instructing NASA engineers about the results he expected for returning a damaged spacecraft and its astronauts to Earth.

The story goes that one of the screenwriters polished a similar phase suggested by another fellow from NASA. Delivered with Harris’ authority, it became one of the key moments in the movie, and the popular imagination took over.

Such as it is with life imitating art, Kranz would eventually write a book titled, “Failure Is Not an Option.” No harm, no foul. So what if he didn’t really say it.

The phrase encapsulated, for the movie and the actual Apollo 13 rescue, the attitude of NASA’s mission control in those desperate days.

Americans mythologize those early years of NASA and, being of that generation, I would say for good reason.

The nation answered a call to travel to the Moon and return safely, this barely six decades after the Wright brothers’ first powered flight. Astronauts became our superheroes, men willing to strap themselves atop missiles.

While their courage can not be questioned, the lunar missions, and all those proceeding them, would not have been possible without squadrons of scientists, engineers, manufacturers and others in the background, never to be portrayed in a film.

For years, they had a singular goal, one that demanded perfection at every turn. When some imperfection arrived, quite suddenly with Apollo 13, another goal took over.

America, it seems, needs another Gene Kranz moment.

Leadership is needed, sure, and we all have ideas on where we stand with that.

As much, however, the nation needs problem solvers, men and women who not only have technical expertise but a capacity and willingness to adapt quickly. Folks like that exist, acting on necessity when others dwell on impossibilities.

This pandemic has now been called a war, one with a microscopic enemy. The nation needs armaments to fight, in this case the basic supply room of any hospital. As 2020 began, it would have been unthinkable that things such as masks and gowns could grow so scarce.

Now, we need plenty, and quickly. Can some existing factory, maybe making some disparate product, retool to increase the inventory?

Ventilators will be in short supply for the virus that impedes a human’s ability to breathe. Does some means of manufacturing more of this equipment exist in short order, if not through current avenues then through a creative fix, a refashioned assembly line?

When it comes to heroes for this crisis, I see plenty of slots open.

Find first among heroes the doctors, the nurses and the other medical and emergency personnel staring this right in the face, all the while trying to manage scant resources and risking their own health.

Give, too, the praise to those researchers attempting to find a treatment and a vaccine for this illness. Teamwork will no doubt push this to a conclusion, but if a singular Jonas Salk arises from these ranks, bestow them every honor and make them rich besides.

For me, however, I let my faith rest with some person at home on a factory floor, that unassuming and resourceful soul who can see a problem most consider insoluble and say, “Yeah, we can work with that.”

That, I believe, will be our Gene Kranz moment.