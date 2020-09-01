Jules Loh traveled the country in 40 years with the Associated Press and turned in expense reports that became legend.

One editor asked him to justify how he spent $45 a day on meals, and he replied, “I never eat breakfast.”

When covering the civil rights movement in 1965, the story goes that Loh walked every step of THEV Freedom March from Selma to Montgomery, then requested mileage.

While the wire service had the reputation as a just-the-facts organization, never mind the adornments, Loh occupied a place in what the AP called the “Poets’ Corner.”

He and a few others had that rare gift of covering history-making events, from space launches to earthquakes to political assassinations, with a gift for language to match a dazzling speed.

A Georgian by birth and an Air Force veteran, Loh also reveled in life’s absurdities, and one notable story involved a man who had survived being struck by lightning seven times, a resident of a town called Dooms, Virginia.

Loh died 10 years ago this week, but my thoughts turned to him of late for a different reason. One story he wrote bore the headline “Faith in Politicians at Low Ebb.” It published in 1974.

I saved the piece, recently excavating it while going through old files.

Of course, it makes sense that Americans would be down on officeholders in a year when President Nixon resigned in disgrace. The disillusionment, Loh pointed out, ran a little deeper.

This nation had been founded on skepticism of those in authority. The Founding Fathers did not break from England because of the high esteem held for King George.

A survey of 15,000 Americans, just as the system worked at its best in removing a president mired in corruption, showed 70% of respondents believed the country to be in worse shape than five years earlier.

And half of that group in 1974 felt that the United States would arrive at a worse place five years in the future.

That particular era saw 11 members of Congress indicted over 13 years on charges ranging from mail fraud to bribery to padding their payrolls, and seven of those lawmakers went to jail. Loh reported that one state, New Jersey, indicted 68 officeholders in less than four years.

“If people complain at all about the present state of public service, they do it in the same resigned way they gripe about the weather,” Loh wrote. “So it isn’t to your liking? So?”

Observed from the perspective of 2020, the picture looks the same, only with slightly different shadings.

As of early August, the Gallup polling organization had Congress with a 21% approval rating. As of last week, the Real Clear Politics amalgamation of national right track/wrong track polls showed only 26% of Americans believing the nation to be headed in a good direction.

Read that, in a historical context, as you will.

Our current days of “unrest,” a word Loh in the 1960s found to be inadequate, cause in their immediacy a disquiet, but Americans have seen it before, survived it before.

That does not lessen our collective burden of trying to make things right. It might just pacify us for an instant, serve to remind all that things get bad from time to time.

Loh’s obituary pointed to an optimism he possessed, a view that the “outward homogenizing of the culture,” the fast-food joints and chain motels and TV programs, would not necessarily destroy those unique characteristics of America.

“The people haven’t succumbed,” he wrote, “and they probably won’t.”