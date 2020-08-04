An argument can be made that folks in these parts value ideas over people. Using this same argument, folks around here give only middling attention to either.

This thought occurs on the date of the Missouri primary, an occasion that comes around every 730 days or so and shapes the laws and history of this state, yet it gets only passing notice in the grand scheme of balloting.

For one thing, it takes place in August, a time when Missourians usually have their last fling with vacation season. Either that or they’re deep into shopping for the approaching school year.

Plus, it’s hot, at least most years. Candidates and political consultants worry about the effect of bad weather on election day. If the temperature hits triple-digits several days in a row, that counts as bad weather to me.

This primary day, the dynamics have been shaken. It’s oddly cool. If you vote early today, wear a windbreaker. And many vacations and shopping excursions have been curtailed because of COVID concerns.

This latter circumstance might also be a reason why people don’t flock to their assigned precincts. Hazard a guess at what today’s turnout might be.

Not that the August primary turnouts have ever been eye-poppers anyway. Dating back to 2002, the ballot items of highest interest in Buchanan County for this election have an average of 15,351 votes cast.

The county has a registration currently of about 51,000 voters. So these don’t stand as imposing numbers.

Some of the issues presented to Missourians in August, however, strike a chord with the electorate. That happened in 2004, when 22,509 Buchanan Countians voted on Missouri Amendment 2, meant to define marriage as an act between a man and a woman.

Locally and statewide, voters favored this constitutional addition, though the U.S. Supreme Court would take a contrary view 11 years later.

Opponents to a legislatively passed right-to-work measure gathered enough signatures to put it on the statewide ballot in August 2018. This resulted in 18,718 Buchanan County ballots being cast on the issue, the local vote going the way of the state vote in repealing the anti-labor amendment.

Transportation tax issues sometimes end up on the August ballot, and they often get a relatively high response. Buchanan Countians cast 17,619 ballots on one such issue in 2002 and 14,335 on another in 2014. Both times, the local and state votes turned down the measures decisively.

Voters here and statewide, though, had warm feelings for August votes on a conservation tax extension (in 2006) and public prayer in schools (in 2012), both leading in local vote counts.

Seldom have the August primaries supplied the preponderance of votes for candidates, though it’s happened a couple of times in gubernatorial races this century. True, no hot-button issues could be found on those ballots.

This low interest proves largely unfair because the intra-party races that can develop in August elections plot an odd course at times, the hopefuls trying to execute a distinction-without-a-difference strategy. (Or is it difference without a distinction?)

Candidates sweat it out in the hottest months, laboring in placement of signs and door-to-door requests for votes. It’s not for those unwilling to perspire. Maybe public service should not be.

Missouri and Kansas votes will come in tonight and maybe later, given the changing attributes of voting and some close races. Numbers will be modest compared to those this November. Some things don’t change.