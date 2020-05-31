A lifetime ago, I interviewed a guy named Tom French. I noted his infectious optimism. The story I wrote also mentioned he had one of those super-sized bottles of aspirin on his desk.

French had been watching the Super Bowl game in 1986 when he, like most people, first heard about Hands Across America.

As I say, you really have to go back some time to know about this.

Know first that a load of celebrities the previous year had gotten together to record a song called, “We Are The World.” It had the intent of raising money for famine relief in Africa.

The song did that quite well. With soloists ranging from Michael Jackson to Willie Nelson to Tina Turner to Cyndi Lauper, the single racked up $11 million in sales and about four times that in merchandise sold.

An entertainment manager named Ken Kragen helped put this together. The next year, he believed another effort could raise money for hunger and homelessness in the United States.

What if, he wondered, people would form a hand-holding chain across the nation at a specific time on a Sunday afternoon? What if another addictive song could be composed, one that would bore its way into millions of brains and open the wallets of corporate sponsors and a T-shirt-buying public?

This became Hands Across America, whose human chain happened to go through the town where I lived and reported news at the time, 34 years ago this past week.

Not everyone seemed all right with the idea.

A few folks I interviewed believed it to be one of those hippie-dippy ideas whose expiration date had come and gone in the 1960s. My own publisher had suspicions the money raised might go to liberal candidates in that year’s elections.

Me, I figured, “Why not?” It seemed fun to be part of a national story, and French, coordinator for the Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois region, turned out to be one of those interesting characters you run across from time to time.

About 10 days before the event, eight inches of rain fell and a flash flood swept through the office being used by the organizers. Names and contact numbers gained over a hectic springtime now resided in mud.

“I can’t deny it’s a setback,” French told me. But by the end of the morning, he had secured another office on higher ground. “The crazier it’s gotten and the closer it gets, the more confidence I have. I have great faith in the American public.”

When May 25 arrived, the weather proved pleasant enough. In New York, Liza Minnelli stood in a line with Yoko Ono. In Washington, President Ronald Reagan held hands with his wife, Nancy, as the chain wound inside the White House fence. In Memphis, more than 50 Elvis impersonators did a group grasp, lips curled just so.

In Cape Girardeau, my two sons held hands in the line as I covered the event. Two days earlier, my daughter had been born, and she and my wife remained in the hospital.

The line did not nearly make it across America, but plenty of money got raised. And no one really got hurt from all the audacity.

In these days of pandemic, of course, no one should be holding hands with strangers. Yet even in the good old days without contagion, say three months ago, such an undertaking would have an unlikely feel.

Every act owns a tinge of politics, an angle worked on behalf of an ideology. All gatherings have someone yelling, someone aggrieved.

Optimism, an admirable trait, has a tougher time in 2020.