The complaint most often heard by Missouri Republicans during the 1982 U.S. Senate race involved whether incumbent Sen. John Danforth had his head in the game.

They had trouble getting his attention, they said, while the St. Louis Cardinals advanced to the World Series.

While Danforth admitted that year to always reading the sports pages before turning to news sections of the morning paper, he seemed very engaged whenever I talked to him, the first high-profile political race I covered.

He ran that year against Harriett Woods, a state senator and the only Democratic woman in the nation in 1982 nominated in a U.S. Senate race.

Woods had the reputation of being able to “envelope-stuff her way up the political ladder,” as one writer put it, and Danforth’s perceived distraction stood in stark contrast to the relentless worker.

I saw a lot of both of them that fall, and Danforth won by just more than 26,000 votes statewide, less than a 2% victory margin.

In his remaining years in the Senate — he would serve until 1995 — Danforth established himself as a voice of reason, a statesman in a chamber where that once had been prized.

In 1990, he spoke to students at North Platte High School in Dearborn, telling them, “If you have someone in Washington who ignores the voters, you have a real screwball up there. But if you have someone who only votes for what is popular, you have a weakling for a representative.’’

Dependably right-leaning as a Republican senator, he nurtured relationships with legislators of both parties. An ordained Episcopal priest, Danforth had standing in discussing the cultural divides that had begun to split the nation, at times separating himself from party orthodoxy.

Following his Senate tenure, he led an investigation into the FBI’s deadly raid against a cult near Waco, Texas, helped broker a peace deal among warring factions in Sudan and served as American ambassador to the United Nations.

These days, Danforth wonders about the institution in which he once served.

Along with 69 other former senators, Republicans and Democrats, the Missourian last month signed an open letter to the U.S. Senate. They believe that Congress “is not fulfilling its constitutional duties,” with much of the responsibility residing in the upper chamber.

The ex-senators, including Missouri Democrat Claire McCaskill, wrote that this body has never been one big “Kumbaya” campfire. Senate history recalls fiery personalities and broad policy differences. Democracy is messy and legislating for that democracy even messier.

But committee work, the place where bipartisanship can very often blossom, has lost some of its punch in recent times. And filibuster rules, once rarely used but now commonplace, make 60 votes the standard for moving along legislation, a simple majority not so simple.

Only 100 Americans hold elected positions in the U.S. Senate, but many outside the leadership structure lack any chance for making meaningful contributions.

Buck up, the letter says. Some partisans “prefer politicians who take intransigent positions over those who champion a legislative process that celebrates compromise.” Well, be better than that, the former senators say.

Who knows how such a letter might be received by current senators? They might agree but lack the gumption to break free of this oppressive system. They might view the ex-senators as coots rocking on a front porch and yelling at kids on their lawn.

But assume the former senators have a love of country and the institution. They might just want good things for both.