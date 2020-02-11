Some phrases just have a stickiness to them, simple, punchy and carrying meaning.

Writers and theologians celebrate the sentence in the Gospel of John, one of import and brevity: “Jesus wept.”

In two words, Christ exhibits his humanity in full, his compassion and sorrow at the death of Lazarus. (His divinity soon lifted these tears.) The Gospel writer, at least in many translations, took the minimum of words, a lean subject-verb construction, to convey a message for the ages.

Nothing in today’s world measures up. Politics, especially, even while mass-producing sentences, a universe of words, can not approach the magnitude of the long-ago verse. No one in that business strives for conciseness.

But good listeners hear some things repeatedly, as if on a loop. One of them gets a real workout, especially since 2016: “Elections have consequences.”

Nothing divine at work with this. But the phrase has some weight, used as a rallying cry in some cases, as a putdown in others. It has a “tough stuff” quality when delivered properly, as in countering a complaint about some partisan unfairness: “Elections have consequences.”

This came up frequently with President Trump’s naming of nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court. Recall the context, in the aftermath of U.S. senators, those in the Republican majority of that chamber, not giving a nominee of President Obama, Merrick Garland, so much as a courtesy meeting in 2016.

Raw from that experience, and generally dissatisfied with the nominees, Democrats chafed at the choices of Neil Gorsuch and, even more profoundly, Brett Kavanaugh.

“Hey,” Republicans said, “elections have consequences.”

And so they do. Both men now sit on the Supreme Court until a day when they give up the job or lie in state.

In 2017, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, said on the House floor, “Mr. Speaker, elections have consequences, and we have an obligation to do what our constituents sent us here to do.”

That same year, as the new president tried to assemble his cabinet, a Democratic senator from New Mexico, Tom Udall, said in that chamber:

“I understand that elections have consequences and that a president should be able to put forth his or her policy agenda.”

Just this month, during the presidential impeachment trial, presidential lawyer Jay Sekulow said, “Elections have consequences. We all know that.”

Regardless of the political party or the branch of government, people use the phrase for their own devices, probably because it can’t be disputed.

In November 2018, Missourians passed a ballot issue known as Amendment One, the “yes” votes outdistancing the “no” by almost 570,000 votes, a blowout of nearly 24 percentage points.

Another couple of phrases that get used on an as-needed basic are “let the voters decide” and “the voters know best.”

Last week, the Republican-controlled Missouri Senate gave initial passage to a measure largely undoing provisions of that amendment, what had been known as the “Clean Missouri” initiative.

The General Assembly declined last year to move forward with this reform of the ethics reform. This time, it seems destined for the ballot even before Clean Missouri could attain its sheen.

Part of the rationale is that voters favoring Amendment One, nearly 1.47 million Missourians, got duped by fancy words and deceptive marketing in 2018. So those gullible voters don’t always know best.

Sure, elections have consequences.

Except when they don’t.