Charles Swayne had one of those beards that put you in the mind of Vladimir Lenin on a particularly unkempt day.

Swayne served as a judge for a federal district court in Florida about the turn of the last century. President Benjamin Harrison appointed him to the bench, and the Senate confirmed him. It would not be the last time that chamber would speak his name.

His career might have been one of dedicated jurisprudence, but Swayne’s claim to fame came through a practiced bending of rules. In particular, he fudged his expense reports, misused property under the legal authority of his court and jailed (kidnapped) lawyers who crossed him.

So egregious were his actions that the U.S. House impeached him in December 1904.

His trial in the U.S. Senate lasted three months, and his lawyers adopted a tantalizing strategy, summed up as, “Yeah, he did it.” They added that his ethical lapses had been inadvertent and, in any case, they did not meet the constitutional threshold of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Eventually, senators agreed, and Swayne continued to serve as a federal judge until his death a couple of years later.

This legal career did not return Swayne to notice in recent days. Rather, his reappearance owes itself to an obscure word.

The chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, John Roberts, presiding now over the impeachment trial of President Trump, used the Swayne case in a plea for decorum. He noted that in the 1905 trial, a senator objected to one of the parties using an objectionable word.

John M. Thurston, a counsel for Swayne, had been speaking. Interrupting, Sen. Edmund Pettus of Alabama, a former Confederate general and leader of the state’s Ku Klux Klan, said, “I object to the word ‘pettifogging’ being used in this court.”

In other words, Pettus approved of segregation and the terrorism of fellow Americans, but “pettifogging” proved an outrage too extreme for the Senate.

In true congressional fashion, the presiding officer agreed, and Thurston apologized.

Oh, for those quaint times.

For the record, “pettifogging” has a Merriam-Webster definition of “worrying too much about details that are minor or not important.”

Before last week, I did not know this word. Now, I have it as my mission to use it as often as possible, maybe every day.

As a person with a professional interest in words, I recognize the need for precision in language while not losing sight of basic communication.

Mark Twain instructed, “Don’t use a five-dollar word when a fifty-cent word will do.” He would never say what careful lucubration had led him to this belief.

Our lives should not be lived like the final rounds of a spelling bee, where smarty-pants youngsters leave us speechless by puzzling out the necessary letters in “chiaroscurist” and “vivisepulture” and “xanthosis.”

In fourth grade, I advanced in a spelling bee with the correct response to the word “greenhouse.” The educational demands being what they were in southern Missouri schools, I thought nothing of accepting the certificate.

Impeachment proceedings come around so infrequently that their participants should celebrate them as a chance to dust off little-used words.

Call a witness a helpless lollygagger. Accuse a senator of the other party of caterwauling. Refer to an opposing attorney as a flibbertigibbet.

Let them well up on the Senate floor until everyone goes all cock-a-hoop.

Each impeachment should be accompanied by a Bible to swear the oath and a dictionary. Our democracy depends on it.