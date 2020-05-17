Consuelo Velazquez wrote the song “Besame Mucho” before the age of 20. It would be her biggest hit.

It did nothing for the Beatles.

My awareness of this song comes in brief vignette as two events collide: the death last weekend of the rock legend Little Richard and my home confinement in deference to the pandemic.

Little Richard attained some fame in the 1950s, and the Beatles had been fans. They covered his hit “Long Tall Sally” in their club appearances.

Providence often weighs in on such matters. The Beatles had been honing their act in Germany, sweating it out in places like the Kaiserkeller in Hamburg before heading back to Liverpool for dates at the Cavern Club.

The story goes that Little Richard got a 14-day residency in 1962 at a new venue in Hamburg, the Star-Club, with the Beatles as his opening act.

Thus, the British guys got to meet their American hero, and they saw up close his driving style.

Brian Epstein, the Beatles manager, came late to this awareness. When the Beatles auditioned for Decca Records the next year, he encouraged songs of more modest reach. One of them was “Besame Mucho,” which translated means, “Kiss Me a Lot.”

Decca turned down the act. In a subsequent audition, in front of producer George Martin, the Beatles performed more in the edgier Little Richard way. This, in short, made them the Beatles.

Sheltering has given me an intimate knowledge of every square foot of my house. In normal times, the things stacked on shelves require no attention from me. I walk by, barely seeing them.

These days, the mundane items compiled over 44 years of marriage take on a new interest. I stare upon them, turn them over in my hands, like a monkey in receipt of a red rubber ball.

More productive, my wife excavated file drawers long unopened, there to find tax returns from the 1980s. Really? She could not wait to bury these in a shredder, like a hillbilly killer asking to borrow a neighbor’s wood chipper.

As she did this, I dug into a stack of vinyl albums from bygone times. This had the entertainment value of going to a hairdo museum.

And also a bit of mystery. There in the stacks resided an album whose presence defied my memory, a bootleg recorded with a single microphone by a guy named Ted “Kingsize” Taylor.

The cover read, “The Beatles, Live at the Star-Club.” Side Two contained “Besame Mucho.”

I plopped this on a turntable and, despite a rather severe warp, the recording had a certain charm, but I bet Decca executives, having been the ones to turn down the Beatles, kicked themselves on a regular basis anyway.

It seems unlikely burglars came into my home and placed this two-album set in my collection, hoping to confuse me. It seems OK to remain baffled.

Just as I can’t figure out why I have three copies of “The Who: Live at Leeds,” yet not one of them has the “Maximum R&B” poster that came with the original. What happens to such things?

Given my house arrest, I should probably spend more time amid these artifacts, with “Madman Across the Water” and “Aqualung” and “Mad Dogs and Englishmen” and “Are You Experienced?”.

From the covers, Clapton and Jagger stare back at me, Townshend and Daltry, Allman and Allman.

This deserves a moment, “Nashville Skyline,” if only for Johnny Cash’s very-‘60s homage to Bob Dylan (“This man can rhyme the tick of time, the edge of pain, the what of sane ….”).

Alas, nothing else from Consuelo Velazquez, but at least I’ve got that one.