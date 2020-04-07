Horace Wood chaired the education committee of the St. Joseph Commerce Club and reported the group had “met with success.” Not wanting this success to marinade too long, the local Board of Education voted the very next day to create a junior college.

A curriculum committee, its members perhaps hesitant to be seen as dawdlers, had their work done within the next five days, the first-year offerings being English literature, composition and rhetoric, European history, French, various chemistry and math classes, plus, for a reason lost to history, Cicero’s Essays on Friendship and Old Age.

This all took place in that rather productive September of 1915, according to Dr. Frances Flanagan’s wonderful accounting of that institution’s early days.

The junior college students occupied a portion of Central High School, the earlier version, then located at the corner of 13th and Olive streets.

A member of the Class of 1919, Louise Lacy, supplied the school’s alma mater:

High above the broad Missouri,

Stately on the hill-top’s crest,

Stands our dear old Junior College,

Looking toward the glowing west.

From those humble origins, the junior college grew, later to become a four-year state college on the eastern side of the community and finally gaining a university designation. These things happened through a great deal of local initiative and leadership.

The junior college, pushed from one step to the next, became the little engine that could. Some measure of “couldn’t” now seems at hand.

In truth, when reading over the weekend about the changes proposed at Missouri Western as a means of stabilizing the school’s finances, I thought it might be the work of a social media bot. It felt that over-the-top.

Majors that many people see as key to a four-year university experience, fine arts and speech, biology and natural science, history and English and philosophy and social sciences, have been tagged for possible phase-outs, or at least aspects of them. Those disciplines make up just part of the list.

Of course, a list exists of programs that will remain untouched, and those set themselves apart through “viability,” a bang-for-the-buck consideration where none used be present in higher education.

A program that falls behind in meeting an institutional goal, say 10 or fewer graduates for an academic year, makes itself a target for elimination.

This story from long ago: My mother and my Aunt Helen drove me to a college visit at what was then known as the University of Missouri-Rolla, one of the nation’s esteemed engineering schools. In fact, it was not a school I considered, but Helen’s son studied civil engineering there. Thus, the sisters took a road trip with me in tow.

With them standing beside me, an engineering professor asked me, “What field would you like to pursue?”

In all seriousness, I said, “I’ve always been interested in history.”

Also seriously, he replied, “I think we have one of those departments.”

And they did. I found it. Universities had a greater capacity, and a broader mission, to be more well-rounded in those days. But the cars also only had AM radios. Things change.

Yet I fear these coming years will be particularly treacherous for Missouri Western, a public institution, like many in the state, that Jefferson City has failed in recent decades.

I understand the demographics. I understand the money. But I also understand that a large-scale remaking of the St. Joseph university leaves an unease throughout the community.

Tread carefully on these matters of viability.