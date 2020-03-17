National ordeals seem to come up with their own vocabularies, words or phrases that gain traction within officialdom and then in the larger population.

In truth, I don’t remember the term “homeland security” being used much before the terrorist attacks of September 2001, though both components of the phrase had linguistic currency before that time.

With an emergency, it became commonplace and then, as a sure-to-endure stamp of approval, the name of a government agency.

One phrase gaining steam in the current crisis, used repeatedly by public health officials working to manage the threat, is “flatten the curve.”

Unlike “homeland security,” which had the benefit of being simple and self-promoting, “flatten the curve” requires some explanation.

Think of the immediate lifespan of the coronavirus pandemic, at least in the United States. The number of cases will be modest in the beginning, then will track upward, with a certain decrease at some point in the future.

The line to represent this will bubble upward before the decline, the less of a spike in the middle, the better.

Doctors dealing with this want the curve flattened because it means available beds in hospitals will not be overtaxed, available resources for fighting the sickness, human and otherwise, will not be outdistanced.

From a usage standpoint, “flatten the curve” might lack staying power, a bit too algorithmic for most tastes.

However, a phrase floated Monday by a medical professional seemed strangely out of place. Understand, it seemed out of place for its quaintness, a bygone quality suddenly restored as a virtue in the nation’s current situation. It feels jarring even now, repeating it.

Think about this: “social responsibility.”

True, this should stand as a requisite of being human, a nod always to the betterment of all, a common purpose for a greater good.

We Americans, though, spin ourselves as beings of self-reliance, doing as we please.

In a press conference webcast Monday, Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer at the University of Kansas Health System, put forth this admirable thought. It came in response to a question about government officials, in this case the state of Kansas, limiting the size of public gatherings.

“Whether the state of Kansas cancels them or not, the socially responsible thing is to not go to large gatherings,” he said.

“Don’t wait on the government to tell you to do it. … That is the socially responsible thing to do. That’s what flattens the curve. That’s what keeps people out of the hospital. And that’s what helps us return to health as fast as possible.”

He and the other health professionals around him fielded questions and supplied answers. This new virus might be hard to master at the moment, but the replies have a dependability honored by time.

Wash your hands. Sneeze into your sleeve. Avoid large crowds. Just stay home.

One person asked if the soap has to be anti-bacterial. No, Stites replied, as long as the washing is thorough. “Soap is effective because it’s soap,” the doctor said.

If one locale is overwhelmed with the virus, others have to step forward to help with the patient population.

“Every hospital is capable of taking care of COVID-19 patients,” Stites said. “These are not patients who need some kind of bizarre new technology.”

Wouldn’t it be strange if, in these divided times, that an awful germ brings out the best in us?

Let’s hope that measure of social responsibility, doing for yourself while doing for others, remains within us.