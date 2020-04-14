The mobile app, touted last week by the Missouri Farm Bureau, makes good sense, not surprising for sound-thinking Midwesterners.

Consider it like Uber, only with farmhands.

The platform, AgButler more broadly but MO AgConnection in this case, wants to more easily connect farm operations looking for labor and potential laborers looking for farm opportunities.

AgButler, a Missouri-based company, had this in development for release later this year, but the coronavirus outbreak, creating some needs on both sides of this formulation, brought forward a bare-bones model.

That is, agriculture students, at loose ends after their high school and college semesters got canceled, might benefit from practical experience, and crop and livestock producers, along with their transportation and construction components, can always use a little extra help.

The proper social distancing and safeguarding of health can be accommodated for all concerned.

If technology puts these folks together, everyone wins.

“(Students) might as well be making memories of extra time spent learning and working on the farm while helping their neighbors in need,” Eric Bohl, of the Missouri Farm Bureau, wrote.

This calls to mind a couple of things.

No American can look at the front-line work of doctors, nurses, first responders and others fighting this pandemic and not be moved by the great spirit of this nation. Their work in the worst of conditions should inspire us all.

Here, however, I should make a case for the people who ensure our food supply, folks whose work environments (droughts, floods, all varieties of natural mischief) have long been a lottery.

The absence of toilet paper on store shelves emerged this last month as an amusing sideshow of human behavior. If food shortages developed across the country, real ugliness would convene, and nothing would be funny about that.

Beyond this, those who do their work in farm country have a gift for improvisation. If something doesn’t work as intended, they find a new manner of doing the job.

The machine shed of my father-in-law, as we emptied it before the farm auction, had many items for which we could only speculate at their utility. He did not hesitate to buy tools, but some he just invented with a welding torch, scrap metal and some ingenuity.

That sort of mindset would appear to be useful now as the nation goes through a period uncharted in our existence.

As the economy looks to recover from this trauma-induced hiatus, creative thought seems in order, a different way of doing things. The power of the American people may be a capacity to enact reason in the face of crisis.

That’s a hopeful sign because governmental competence does not seem to inspire anyone these days.

Readers will certainly assign political intent to such a claim, but impotence regardless of party affiliation appears at work, not to mention the slow-grinding gears of the bureaucracy in general.

A congressional allocation of $350 billion for loans to small businesses affected by coronavirus got tripped up by technical glitches. The pandemic stimulus checks began going out Monday, first to direct deposit accounts and others eventually by mail, an endeavor that seems fraught with challenges.

The scene in Wisconsin with masked voters waiting hours to cast primary ballots last week should have been a catalyst for other states to make illness-encouraged plans for future elections. Anyone want to bet such a travesty doesn’t repeat in other locales?

Americans have a genius about them when it comes to making things happen, even the improbable. Has their government gotten so unwieldy that it’s less than the sum of its people?