A Pontiac sedan pulled up to the remote site in New Mexico, an ordinary vehicle with no official markings making an unusual delivery: the world’s supply of enriched plutonium, about 10 pounds.

The courier insisted upon a receipt. The cargo had an estimated value, in 1945, of about $1 billion.

This tidbit came from a documentary film, “The Day After Trinity,” and its small bureaucratic whimsy stood in contrast to the serious business about to take place.

Hidden in the New Mexico desert, a remarkable collection of scientists, headed by the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, worked to develop an atomic bomb. The first detonation took place 75 years ago this summer.

Part of the suspense of the documentary rests in the knowledge that these very smart and accomplished individuals, pressed into service of the nation during World War II, lacked any fundamental certitude about the outcome of their work.

Sure, the bomb would cause some contained destruction in theory. But it might not work at all, or it might work to an extent they couldn’t imagine.

“Trinity” had been assigned as the code name of that first blast, and those involved to the project, interviewed decades later for the film, admitted what a dice roll it had all been. An educated dice roll, but still ....

“Back in the lab,” one participant said, “there had been some speculation that it might be possible to explode the atmosphere, in which case the world disappears.”

So, there was that.

The world did not disappear, and it resides today in the midst of a pandemic where scientific evidence applies but a great degree of uncertainty exists.

Like the Manhattan Project launched to secretly build the bomb and the Trinity detonation, the stakes remain life-and-death high.

And like that endeavor in the New Mexico desert, much of what must be done in the coming weeks as the economy reopens will happen without an instruction book or historical guidance.

Three important things have proven to be true. One, the coronavirus is deadly, not just the flu as some have suggested but an indiscriminate killer that can swamp the health care system in this nation and others around the world.

Two, the virus spreads through social contact, and we live on a largely social planet.

Three, the American economy, shuttered in a way that defies anything in our history, will not remain closed forever.

Past weeks have taught us a good many things.

We’ve excelled in turning on light switches with our elbows, disinfected doorknobs in timely occurrence, washed our hands to the point of dermal distress.

Were Zoom and FaceTime and Skype workable vaccines, we would have all been inoculated.

Yet we don’t know exactly what this next phase offers, the step back to public existence.

Boredom can’t dictate boldness.

Nor can the freedom shouters, organized at state capitols by people other places, prattling on about being healthy and confined against their will. Most folks don’t buy their wailing, preferring personal good sense in matters of well-being.

The doctors swear to it: First, do no harm. Let that be the guide. Don’t dive headlong into groupings. Take it slowly.

Frank Oppenheimer, the brother of Dr. Atomic and a noted physicist himself, could not recall anything memorable his brother said in the immediate aftermath of that first bomb test. He thought it was something on the order of, “It worked.”

Restarting our city, our state, our nation can be a shining moment, containing and conquering a virus and allowing ourselves one day a modest commendation: It worked.