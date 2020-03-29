The lawman wore a mask in the Texas heat. He needed no greater expression of toughness.

Somehow, I knew about the television series “The Lone Ranger,” this despite being born about the time it ended. Knowing my family’s modest circumstances in those days, I doubt they had an old Philco black-and-white in the room with my crib.

Rather, I suspect reruns of the show occupied some of my after-school moments, a diversion to accompany cookies and milk following a hard day of phonics and simple math.

My mind needed this rest, the sort that came from a good guy, with a moral code and surprisingly well-pressed clothes, trying to bring justice to the Old West.

Technically, the “lone” part was correct, the “ranger” designation being an exacting bureaucratic term back at the home office. Higher-ups there probably insisted upon certain standards, such as looking sharp, handling a six-shooter and being white.

In fact, the Lone Ranger did not ride alone. His Native American sidekick, Tonto, went everywhere the Lone Ranger did, doing heavy lifting and much of the strategizing in his broken English.

Whatever the arrangement, and you hope Tonto got paid, they made it work, chasing down the yellow-bellied cattle thieves and stagecoach robbers plaguing the vast frontier.

And at the end of the day, they would ride off into an obliging sunset, townspeople grateful and in wonderment of this masked hero, and the Lone Ranger would invariably call out, “Hi-Yo, Silver! Away!”

(The show had these beautiful bookends, the beginning being the Lone Ranger and Silver, a white quarter horse, dashing somewhere to Rossini’s “William Tell Overture” and the ending being this “Hi-Yo” bit. Classic television western.)

As I aged and world-weariness set in, it pained me to learn that copyright lawyers had gotten the drop on Clayton Moore, the actor who played the Lone Ranger, and issued him a cease-and-desist order to prevent him from wearing his famous mask in public.

Talk about a litigious nation. Moore took to wearing wraparound shades (and probably picked up a little coin from the Foster Grant people) before prevailing in the courts.

Various theories float around on the narrative and existential reasons for the Lone Ranger’s mask, but I prefer not to think about it in such depth. Whether he was hiding his identity or hiding personal pain, it makes no difference. He wore the mask. Let it go.

More innocent times allowed for such reflection. Our troubled days now find a shortage of masks, the sort needed for protection by those battling the virus.

This seems weird, letting the nation’s collective stockroom fall so far behind on such a fundamental item. It smacks of that old proverb, “For want of a nail, the battle was lost.”

It’s like we train a mighty army and equip it with bombs, then fail to issue pants.

My sister-in-law, an infectious disease doctor in Houston, reports hospitals there now ration the masks, giving them out grudgingly to physicians. They used to be as available as facial tissue.

My wife, wanting to help her sister, rallied St. Joseph friends good with needles and thread. They had been making masks anyway, looking for a way to help. Some bore the embroidered message, “You Are Loved.”

A shipment of them headed to Texas on Friday, there to help people the seamstresses of St. Joseph will never know.

Let no one during these grim days of pandemic say Americans have lost their spirit.

The Lone Ranger proved it: Good guys wear masks. Good folks also make them.