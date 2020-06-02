One day late last week, I had the television tuned to a cable news show as a parade of public officials stepped to a microphone to lament the death of George Floyd and the unrest that ensued.

What I heard from them was the voice of Charlie Brown’s teacher: “Wah Wa Wa Wah Wa Wa Wah.”

It sounded that mechanical, that ordained.

Some of the speakers might have been sincere, some might have been cynical. Even as sentiments could have been genuine, a patina of the expected covered them.

More than anything, the words of mayors and governors and representatives and senators sounded like a prelude, not a heartfelt expression of hurt but an introduction of something to come.

A select committee. A blue-ribbon commission. A task group meant to look at systemic ills.

Nobody really said anything so grotesque, so tone-deaf, not after the world viewed that video of a white police officer with his knee on the neck of a black man in restraints, a slow-motion murder before our very eyes.

But it seemed like that was coming, the appointment of earnest-seeming stakeholders to produce a report, soon to gather dust, that would say what anyone with a smartphone or television reception already knew, that racial injustice exists and thrives.

The clock has ticked through numerous of these assemblies. Heartfelt words get recited in their aftermath: “This will be the change.” The change never came.

The clock ticked for days in Minnesota as authorities pondered an arrest in the killing of Floyd, even though video evidence existed. The question came, a fair one: Had it been a black man with a knee more than eight minutes on a white man’s neck, would an arrest have taken so long?

No Americans needed to speculate. Everyone knew the answer.

For the results-starved legions who insisted that this stop, the voices urging patience resonated as the cartoon teacher. The street became the only recourse, a geographic spread of rightful grievance, the map having been just below the boiling point before the temperature of this offense rose.

Don’t read this as a condemnation of police, most of whom do their work with valor and know a bad cop tarnishes all their best efforts. And don’t tag this as a celebration of that crossover from protest to riot. If you’re looting a Louis Vuitton store, you have a stylish handbag but no sense of a greater cause.

Destruction and violence do not lead to moral authority, but where does one look for that anyway? The normal voices of leadership have already ceded the high ground.

People have criticized the president for not addressing the nation during a time of crisis, but does anyone believe that would help? With the Washington air still smoky, with a pandemic still underway and the economy flagging, the president tweeted Monday morning about his poll numbers.

One voice I will listen to, my friend, the Rev. Scott Killgore, pastor of Wyatt Park Christian Church. His sermon Sunday, the celebration of Pentecost, broached the wisdom of the Psalm: “Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me.”

In addressing the unrest and plotting a path forward, the minister urged a leaning on the Gospel message.

“Racial divides are real. They’re present,” he said. “That ought to concern us as Americans, but that ought to especially concern us as followers of Jesus. ... He didn’t really care how they were labeled, whether they were Jew or Gentile or Samaritan. He didn’t care. Nor should we.”

Give us this day a scriptural remedy, a course of peace, not the work of a blue-ribbon board.