An open letter to Luna, my new granddaughter:

Fitting, given your name, that you came into this world at night. Sorry about all the people wearing masks.

It must be jarring coming from a safe, warm place into a birthing room, lights blazing and with folks you don’t know. All of them, even your parents, looking like a stick-up crew in a bank heist.

We get the world we get. My birth came during something called the Cold War, a clash of ideologies. In elementary school, I and my classmates would duck under desks at the teacher’s instructions, all in anticipation of a power-mad Soviet wanting to do harm to the good children of New Madrid County.

The drills proved unnecessary. The Cold War vanished, only to be replaced by other worries.

As your entree to life, there exists not a missile-throwing threat but a virus, a pandemic haunting this planet. Hence, the masks.

You have been born into days of hand washing, of social distancing, of doorknob sanitizing. Personal space has grown to six feet, and anyone drawing near might be a menace.

Your grandmother and I have self-isolated, and this woman of great heart has been a leveling antidote to my caged-up anxieties.

That said, we sleep only fitfully these days, worried about the state of things … worried about you, mostly. So it was no great burden the call, Thursday at 3 a.m., telling of your arrival.

In the sobbing mess of things that followed, the text strings to others of your kin, the shared photo of your first moments, please recognize the celebration taking place outside your knowledge, from coast to coast.

On the matter of a picture, you should know I’ve stared at you for some time. There hangs on our refrigerator your photograph … not the you of the birthing room but the prenatal you, a sonogram image in delightful profile.

Walking by this in recent months, I solicited the help of the Blessed Mother and St. Gerard, the patron of motherhood. This picture will remain, soon joined by a new photo, your sweet and healthy countenance, and I will give thanks.

At some point, I will send you a picture of your great-grandmother, my mom, a woman of wonderful spirit, committed to serving others all the days she lived. You will share those traits, I know, but you have something else in common: being born at a time of global illness. I will tell you some day.

One day, too, your grandmother and I will sit down with you to watch “The Wizard of Oz,” though I want to wait until you won’t be afraid of the flying monkeys. We’ll arrange some ruby slippers if you like.

Without giving away the plot, I offer that the Wicked Witch, at her most disappointing moment, rues her fate with a simple lamentation: “What a world, what a world!”

Yet I can turn that around. I can welcome you, a gift in these grim times, a new member of our family. And we can see, locked in our homes, away from normal, that beauty exists in our lives.

That is what I hope you see. What a world, what a world.

We live two time zones apart, yet I will be part of your life. I may not make every birthday party, every school program, but you’re stuck with me.

And, dear Luna, I will step out on a cloudless night and look up at the moon. You can do the same where you are, and our paths will cross there.

Love, Grandfather Ken