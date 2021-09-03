Like everyone age 25 and up, I remember Sept. 11, 2001.
We all remember the horrible things that happened that day which were replayed constantly on our television screens for a very long time.
Let’s also remember the passengers who overtook the cockpit of United Airlines Flight 93, it crashed in Pennsylvania instead of into our White House.
We all swore we would never forget.
The director of Homeland Security advised everyone to be prepared to shelter in place. For most people that was not a problem because Y2K preparations had created that mindset for many of us.
I remember and I hope you remember how our country came together united. We were determined to help one another recover from the crisis. We were fortunate that our president was a compassionate conservative.
There were long lines of people at blood donation centers before the dust settled at the World Trade Center.
Cell phone service was overwhelmed for several days because people were calling to say, “I love you.”
Ice cream and microwave popcorn sales suddenly skyrocketed and video rental stores were extremely busy because people wanted to stay at home safe and secure with their loved ones.
All the U.S. flags were sold out in all the stores because everyone wanted to display unity and solidarity.
Then every newspaper had a foldout American flag for people to display in their windows.
We were not divided as Democrats or Republicans, liberals or conservatives. Let’s remember and relive the unity that we had with our fellow man.
There are certain things that we have always believed in and we will always believe in. We believe in goodness and the might of it. We believe in lending a helping hand.
We believe that hope, faith and charity bind us together. We mourn together and we pray together.
Let us remember these things and come together.
We the people of these United States can and will make America better than ever. Humanity, kindness and compassion bind us together as mankind at its best.
We need to stop letting politics and political beliefs divide us.
We need to realize again that we have common ground.
We’re all in this together, we need to come together and work together and build together.
We can and we will make America better than ever.
Right now we need to concentrate on that and work on that more than ever.
Let us remember again, we believe in goodness and the might of it.
