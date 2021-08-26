Damon Linker is one of the sharpest political/cultural observers writing today. I must beg to differ with his recent column about the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Linker writes that the argument over Afghanistan is in part partisan (as nothing can escape that sinkhole) but more broadly part of a well-established disagreement about America's role in the world. Those who are criticizing President Joe Biden today, Linker writes, are Wilsonian idealists. They are united in thinking that the United States is responsible for spreading liberal democracy around the world, that our safety depends on the success of this effort, that the effort requires us to use military force against opponents of liberal democracy and that we must never pull back from that confrontation.
Which brings us to Afghanistan. Linker argues that our withdrawal was necessary on grounds of "empiricism, pragmatism, (and) realism." Liberty cannot be gifted from one people to another, he cautions, and it is "messianic" to assume otherwise. I'm not so sure he's right about that. South Korea, the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan and others arguably would not be as free as they are absent U.S. influence.
But where I most differ with Linker is in his depiction of the Afghanistan mission as some sort of delusional, dreamy adventure in nation building. This theme has been prominent in the commentary lately.
But that's a straw man. The Afghanistan deployment could be justified entirely by "empiricism, pragmatism and realism." Biden says we were there to punish the Taliban for 9/11 and to get Osama bin Laden. Mission accomplished. Time to leave. President Donald Trump thought the same. But the U.S. presence was doing far more than providing the conditions for girls to be educated, minorities to be free of persecution and all to live in a nonmedieval state. The troops were also preventing Afghanistan from reverting to being a base for al-Qaida.
The presence of U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan also helped to stabilize neighboring Pakistan. The Pakistanis were always playing a double game with us and the Taliban. Now they must contend with the possibility that the Afghan Taliban will support the Pakistani Taliban. As Bret Stephens noted, however much they may deserve their fate, it really isn't in our interests to see a nation with nuclear weapons destabilized by Islamic extremists.
The Afghanistan Study Group estimated in February that a force of 4,500 Americans, supplemented by 7,000 NATO troops, would have been sufficient to maintain the stability of the country. That is far fewer than the 35,000 Americans in Germany, the 28,000 in South Korea and the 54,000 in Japan. It is just slightly more than the 4,000 in Bahrain.
So, we don't need to beat our breasts about how misguided it was to suppose that we could transform a tribal society into a liberal democracy. Any movement in that direction was a bonus, but it wasn't the chief goal. We were there to thwart attacks by terrorists who mean us grave harm. For 20 years, we succeeded. The future is now assuredly wretched for Afghans. And it is less safe for us. That's not the voice of a disillusioned democracy-spreader, but a hard-headed realist.
Mona Charen is policy editor of The Bulwark and host of the "Beg to Differ" podcast.
