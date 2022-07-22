The recent talk and legislation about gun control has not created another massive gun-buying frenzy. Everybody is gunned up or doesn’t have any money.
We let it get really bad.
A segment of the population has been loud, obnoxious and in denial about gun violence, convincing themselves and declaring loudly, “the Democrats are comin for the guns to force socialism on an unarmed population. It’s the New World Order.”
Incredible amounts of money are spent on gun madness propaganda, which worked fairly successfully for 50 years.
I didn’t grow up around guns, I grew up with guns. Target shooting is my hobby, my passion and my sport, also teaching the attitude, knowledge and skills to safely own and use a gun. I’ve trained tens of thousands of people in 30 years; I talk to and listen to people. For certain, a majority of gun owners are not loud obnoxious and stupid, but we allowed the loud, obnoxious, stupid people to have the soapbox and the microphone for too long.
Their contribution to the discussion about “gun control” is bumper sticker rhetoric. Purposely dumbed down and programmed to think and believe a certain way.
Troubled youth deliberately dumbed down and programmed to think, then act out deranged delusional mass shootings is maximum gun madness. We are in the second generation of gun madness.
It’s my Second Amendment too, as a young boomer (61 this September) a gun guy with 50 years in the gun world, over 30 years as a firearms instructor, it’s really sad that the debate about guns, the Second Amendment and gun owner rights devolved into stupid talking points.
Too many people have forgotten, “guns are sporting goods,” with deadly potential to be stored and used responsibly without delusions of overthrowing tyranny, but ready for use if exigency arises.
We know the meaning and intent of the Second Amendment. We don’t need to shout it from the rooftops and alleys.
It does not matter what kind of guns people have; it matters what kind of people have guns.
