The worst thing to happen in my lifetime was the massacre of 20 children almost a decade ago. The current controversy of the Capitol riots, the Antifa uprisings this summer, the Oklahoma City bombing and even 9/11 don’t carry that same, crushing weight. The other tragedies were political reckonings, making us face the terror within, and without.

But Sandy Hook was what happened when we thought there was a bottom, a basement, a level beyond which we could not sink — and then the floor crumbled. Disappeared. Evaporated like the tears of children when comforted by their parents.

Anyone who denies that it happened, who mocks the pain of parents is a vile creature that deserves to be shunned.

But a creature like that sits in Congress, and her name is Marjorie Taylor Greene. There is strong, credible evidence that she denied that Newtown ever occurred. She denied that babies lie in graves. She suggested that it was a conspiracy to take our guns from us, and thwart the mandate of the Second Amendment. She did that, and she sits, lawfully, in Congress.

One single representative can neither elevate nor destroy the House. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is a lightning rod for anger from the right, but she is just a very young woman with exceptional skills at self-promotion and a huge cult following.

But Marjorie Taylor Greene is different for me, because of Newtown.

While her sometime devotion to QAnon is bizarre, considering the group’s participation in the Capitol riots, the majority of people who believe in crazy stuff don’t do crazy things. Tom Cruise is a Scientologist, which by every metric known to worshipers is crazy, and I don’t think he’s ready to take up arms against the government. Qanon is bad, but generally, the First Amendment protects crazy beliefs as long as they remain trapped safely in the mind.

But the thing you cannot sanction, or ignore, is the willingness to suggest that dead children are figments of a politician’s imagination. Greene has backtracked and even tried to deny that she said Newtown was a myth. Too little, too late.

No one should be defending her. That there are some Republicans who are, in fact, doing so is abhorrent. That they allegedly gave her a standing ovation in secret committee is repellent. That they themselves refused to strip her of committee positions is almost incomprehensible.

Any woman who has been credibly accused of slandering dead children and their parents does not deserve to be in a position of authority. It is ultimately up to the voters to cast her out, just as I hope the same is done with the toxic sisters on the left. But while she is in Congress, her voice, a voice that was raised in support of devilish and indecent conspiracy, must be muted.

I am only saddened that it took the Democrats to do the heavy moral lifting. But when faced with dead babies, political considerations should evaporate as quickly as the tears on my keyboard.