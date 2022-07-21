This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


For just one day this summer — and if you’re planning a vacation, it’s Thursday, Aug. 4 — entrance fees are waived at the 110 national parks that normally charge admission. These include top tourist favorites such as the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Zion National Park, each of which collects $35 per vehicle or $20 per pedestrian.

With so many Americans eager for post-pandemic travel, but with gasoline prices damnably high, wouldn’t this be a great time to give citizens free access to the parks that they do, after all, own? And not just on one weekday in August, but all summer long?

Peter Funt’s column is distributed

by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.

