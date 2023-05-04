Regarding your story, “Ruling limits counties’ ability to regulate CAFOs,” you quote corporate ag supporters without getting the other side — the side of thousands of independent family farmers and rural citizens across Missouri.
Here’s what really happened.
Senate Bill 391, which nullified local health ordinances, was passed by the Missouri Legislature and signed by Gov. Parson in 2019. It was legislative malpractice. Health ordinances were enacted as good neighbor policies. They did not ban CAFOs. They put in place good management practices and regulations: increased setbacks, comprehensive nutrient management plans, air quality standards and escrow accounts (cash, surety bonds, letters of credit) for manure storage systems that ensures clean-up of any waste improperly handled or disposed. Counties, like Cedar County in southwest Missouri, approved CAFO permits after their health ordinance was established in 2016.
You see, our state doesn’t protect us, our livestock, our water and air, our health, our public lands or our property rights from industrial concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs). CAFOs are large livestock operations that are often connected to multinational corporations, like Chinese-owned Smithfield Foods and Brazilian-owned JBS.
Over the last 30 years, we’ve lost nearly 90% (20,000) of Missouri’s hog producers largely due to the corporate takeover of the pork industry. That’s negatively impacted our rural main streets across the state, too. Schools, small businesses and farms are closing, or consolidating. More rural hospitals are closing. Rural population is declining in Missouri. In the three counties where Premium Standard Farms, now Chinese-owned Smithfield, began the transformation of the pork industry, population has decreased 8-14% since 2010. When industrial CAFOs move in, people will leave.
Add to this equation, according to University of Missouri researchers, more than 190 segments of Missouri rivers, streams and lakes are impaired because of pollution from crop fertilizer, livestock waste and urban runoff. Many of the listed water bodies have high concentrations of bacteria and algae often linked to that runoff. Three decades of public records found that Smithfield’s factory farms spilled more than 7.3 million gallons of hog waste on land and waterways across Missouri.
Because of all of this, over 20 rural counties in Missouri, at the request of family farmers and rural landowners, enacted CAFO health ordinances. Most of them simply increased setbacks for buildings and manure application to protect farms, homes, drinking water sources and public use areas.
But corporate ag had their crosshairs on county health ordinances for decades, and for decades family farmers and rural Missourians have stopped their attempts to take local control. However, now we have a state government that stands with corporate ag and is opposed to local control. They passed Senate Bill 391, eliminating local control and removing the statutory right of counties to protect their citizens through health ordinances.
That’s what happened, and that is where we are now.
Let’s hold our representatives accountable to us, not multinational foreign corporations and lobbyists that are determined to foul our water, health, property rights and democracy with their factory farms. Let’s be clear: corporate factory farms put independent family farmers out of business and depress rural communities and our economies by suppressing prices paid to farmers and limiting our market access.
