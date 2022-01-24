The left is waging a culture war on all fronts. They try to control who can post on social media, what we say, who we can listen to, and now, where we can eat.
Chick-fil-A is known across the country for having excellent food, fast, friendly service, and treating their employees with the highest levels of respect.
Missourians were thrilled to hear that Chick-fil-A would be a featured restaurant at the new Kansas City Airport. But the woke mob stirred up controversy and Chick-fil-A was dropped from the new terminal.
I heard from my constituents and from Missourians across the state who were upset and disappointed at the decision to drop Chick-fil-A from the Kansas City airport, and I joined them in their fight. We collected over 2,000 signatures from all across Missouri and beyond and delivered them to Vantage Airport Group along with a requested for a meeting.
Their response? Silence. They have refused to even respond, let alone accept a simple meeting.
This is not about food, it’s about control, and it’s about power. In the left’s eyes, Chick-fil-A has committed the cardinal sin — they have publicly supported traditional views on marriage and family, and refused to apologize to the woke mob.
You can’t appease the left — you give them an inch and they take a mile. Decisions that affect so many Missourians should not be made in reaction to an overly vocal minority dead-set on canceling any and all whose worldviews do not perfectly align with their own left-wing ideology.
Vantage Airport Group has its priorities all wrong. They are catering to the furthest wing of a radical ideology and canceling the most popular and well-respected fast-food chain in the country.
For years, left-wing fueled cancel culture has run unchecked, but it’s time to put a stop to it. Let’s start right here in Missouri and do the right thing — put a Chick-fil-A in the Kansas City Airport — many Missourians and travelers will thank you for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.