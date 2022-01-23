We’re ready for a better St. Joseph School District. We want our children to be successful in the classroom and in the world. We’re working to make this happen by leading Vision Forward, a community-led, data-driven program to develop a long-range action plan to improve our schools and our community.
When successfully completed, Vision Forward will improve the quality of education for St. Joseph children and our community. Strong schools are the backbone of successful communities.
What is our vision of strong schools in St. Joseph? How do we achieve that vision? Now is the time to work together, look forward and make the dreams of a better St. Joseph happen. To be successful, Vision Forward needs the active participation of parents, residents, business leaders — as many voices as possible. Widespread participation leads to widespread consensus. This consensus leads to exciting changes developed from utilizing the best practices in education today from all over the country.
We know the past few years have been tough ones for our school district. We’ve seen enrollment decline, challenges to recruit and retain staff and other challenges that impact learning in today’s classrooms. We know the COVID pandemic has further increased the challenges faced by our district. We believe when it comes to our schools, no matter how difficult the times, it is critical we come together to create a vision for our schools and a plan for getting there. Our children deserve no less.
We are honored to serve as Vision Forward co-chairs. To be successful, Vision Forward must be a program led by our community, and it is. Our goal is to develop a plan for our public schools that is developed by the community, for the community and for our kids. Vision Forward needs your valuable insights. Please join us.
We look forward to seeing you at our first meeting on Jan. 25 and future meetings throughout the year.
Bob Miller, Teresa Simmons,
Dave Hinde, Linda Bahrke
Vision Forward Co-Chairs
