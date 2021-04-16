Seventeen legislatures are considering laws that would dictate how medical personnel can treat transgender youth — the latest flash point in the culture war. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson surprised observers when he vetoed one of those bills. It would have outlawed puberty blockers, cross-sex hormone treatment and “gender affirming” surgeries for children.

The Arkansas legislature and 16 others are attempting to big foot a complex issue. With rare exceptions (such as limitations on assisted suicide and abortion), legislatures are not the best place for decision-making about medical issues.

Conservatives are attempting to use government power to shut down an argument; progressives are attempting to use intimidation and shaming.

The American Civil Liberties Union lists all legislation touching upon transgender issues (even those pertaining to children) under the heading of “anti-trans” bills. And many a feminist, including J.K. Rowling, has been labelled a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) for disputing some parts of gender ideology.

We are in the early stages of understanding gender dysphoria. Yet, there has been a stampede toward an arguably risky approach to treating children that involves drastic interference with both physical and psychological development.

Perhaps, in time, we will learn that gender-affirming treatments are the best response to children with this kind of unhappiness. But those who object that these treatments have not been proven to be safe and effective deserve a hearing. We are delaying the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines to children because it hasn’t yet been fully tested on those under 16.

It’s not transphobic to worry that the current stress on transgender issues may be confusing to children. There is tremendous variability in male and female human beings. An effeminate boy in the current climate might be encouraged to believe he’s transgender, rather than just what he is. Ditto for girls who hate frilly dresses and dolls.

Clearly there are people who experience gender dysphoria starting in childhood and do not shed it at puberty. They deserve sensitive and compassionate care as well as respect. It’s possible that fears about the risks of puberty blockers and cross-hormone treatments will prove unfounded. But the important thing is to do the research and make decisions based upon evidence. The proper treatment of gender dysphoric children should not be hijacked as a social justice movement — nor as a backlash against it.