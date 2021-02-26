Death is the one human experience that connects everyone, regardless of color, creed, class or bank account. The inequity comes only in its manner and timing.

For Ted Flowers, my father, it came on a beautiful May morning, the day before Mother’s Day in 1982. It came after a year of agony, in the form of a brutal tumor in his lungs that had exploded into the farthest reaches of his battered, beloved body. He was a 43-year-old man who looked as if he’d lived twice that span.

It would never occur to me to celebrate death’s victory. When you are mourning the loss of someone who some people loved, it is heartless at best, inhuman at the lowest bar of decency to laugh and taunt and say “good riddance.”

I was not surprised in the age of Twitter courtesy to see that happen when Rush Limbaugh died. The conservative radio icon had accumulated a battalion of spiteful enemies, some in high places, and they unleashed a tirade of expected vitriol.

It is important to point out that the unity and compassion the Biden administration calls for will continue to be impossible as long as this cabal of faux tolerance continues to exist. Can’t we just be honest here, and say that there is hatred on both sides of the aisle and be done with it?

We can’t ignore the cruel things that were said by Limbaugh during his long tenure behind the microphone. While much of it was delightfully humorous, and warranted, some of it was indecent and inhuman, as when he celebrated the death of people who had died from AIDS. To his ultimate credit, he apologized for it.

He also called a certain breed of woman “feminazi,” which isn’t exactly original and did seem offensive at the time, although some members of my tribe did have an almost totalitarian way of dealing with opposition.

But even with that, so what? Who cares if your sensitivities were offended by the caustic tongue of the man whose talent was on loan from God? Are we all these princesses sitting on our mattresses and complaining about that tiny pea, that tiny bruising kernel of truth wrapped in insults?

We get angry if the wrong pronoun is used, if the right letter isn’t capitalized, if we don’t say things in exactly the way they should be said.

In this day and age, it’s not surprising that someone like Limbaugh would have angered so many people who wake up making lists of things that trigger them, or would trigger them if they only happened (and get upset when they don’t actually happen and they have to spend the rest of the day without any offense they can Tweet about).

But that still doesn’t excuse the cruelty exhibited by those who celebrated his death.

That is not me being triggered. That is me, desperately clinging to the chimera of human decency that I grew up believing to be the default in our relationships with other people, even those we couldn’t stand. I was taught that we do not celebrate death, even when we hated the life that was taken.