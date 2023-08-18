This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


The Irena Sendler story gives you hope. She was the nurse that forged her way into the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II and helped rescue 2,500 children from certain death.

The story was discovered by three 7th grade girls from Uniontown, Kansas, who wrote a play about Irena’s deeds and received world acclaim. “Life in a Jar,” would play hundreds of times and lead the girls to Warsaw to meet the lady herself.

