This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


My kids call me the history nerd, pretty apt.

A couple Christmas ago my wife informed me she was taking the girls to Disney World to meet up with her family and I wasn’t invited, (imagine a happy face emoji here.)

Bob Ford’s History will run in each edition of the Midweek and Weekender. You can find more of Bob Ford’s work including his Bob Ford’s History, Mystery and Lore podcast, on his website, bobfordshistory.com The podcast are also available on most streaming services.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.