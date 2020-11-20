According to The New York Times, Rudy Giuliani has been seeking $20,000 a day — since the day after the election — to lead the war against reality being waged by President Donald Trump’s lawyers. He denies the number but claims the president wanted to make sure he got paid.

As of Friday, with lawyers withdrawing for both ethical and financial reasons, Rudy was put in charge of the entire legal effort. On Monday, he fired the legal team and replaced it with a lawyer who, on his radio show, had already given the election to Joe Biden. And on Tuesday, after a Pennsylvania judge denied the new lawyer an extension to prepare, Rudy himself acted as the president’s lead attorney, kicking off the hearing with complaints of “widespread nationwide voter fraud.” He later told the judge that it was “not a fraud case,” nor was it a case about the position of poll watchers. He looked befuddled when the judge set a deadline for a brief in opposition to the defendant’s motion to dismiss.

In the meantime, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court tossed out the one and only victory for the Trump team in this make-or-break state, ruling that the Republican poll watchers should not get a closer view of ballot counting during the next election.

Legally speaking, the Trump team is about zero for 400.

The Ohio firm Porter Wright pulled out of its representation of the Trump campaign last week, with no explanation. It was reported that some of the lawyers there were concerned that the firm was fostering disrespect for the rule of law by catering to its client’s alternate reality. Jones Day, the international firm that has represented Trump since the 2016 campaign, is reportedly facing internal pressures to withdraw from the post-election fight that are fueled both by concerns about the lawsuits they are being asked to bring and the recognition that they no doubt would never get paid for any of it.

Rudy’s idea of representing someone is to go on every television network in the world and promote Rudy.

It’s hard to remember that Giuliani was once a respected prosecutor. This time, as he himself has made clear, he has a great deal to do with everything that is slowing down the orderly transition of power, which is the hallmark of a democracy. That’s what Rudy wants to get paid to do.