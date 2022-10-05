This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


In 1994, Congress passed the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

It criminalized the use of physical force or threats to injure or intimidate a woman seeking an abortion, the use of physical force or threats to injure or intimidate someone from exercising their right to religious freedom at a place of worship and, the intentional destruction of an abortion clinic or place of worship.

Christine Flowers’ columns are distributed by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.