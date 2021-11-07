1993, 2008, 2011, 2019 — ask someone along a river in north Missouri what those years mean to them, and you’re likely to get a unanimous answer: flooding.
The first thoughts that come to mind are remembering the utter devastation and destruction — ruined homes, displaced families and flooded farmland as far as the eye can see. Then, the recovery, the disaster that followed the floods.
For many, FEMA is just another four-letter word. They promised to come in and make things right, but like just about every other government agency on the planet, what they delivered was a bureaucratic nightmare. Instead of a helping hand, the victims got a mile-high stack of paperwork.
Once they worked their way through it, some got the help they needed to begin piecing their lives back together — if they were lucky. Others were denied, or worse yet, told they qualified only for FEMA to come back weeks, months or even years later, claiming it was a mistake and demanding their money back. Instead of a helping hand, FEMA sent debt collectors to “help” those victims.
That isn’t a reflection on the many good people that work at FEMA, many of whom dedicate their entire lives to trying to help disaster victims. It’s the same thing we see across many government agencies: red tape getting in the way of good intentions.
These problems aren’t unique to folks in red states or blue states. That’s why both Republicans and Democrats in the House came together to pass my bill, the Preventing Disaster Revictimization Act. I’m hopeful the Senate will take up and pass this important legislation soon. It’s also why we’re working together to pass another bill I’ve written, the SPEED Recovery Act, which would cut through even more red tape at FEMA.
In the past, FEMA classified about 95% of projects as “small projects.” These smaller projects only account for about 10% of what FEMA spends on disaster recovery, so naturally, the paperwork requirements weren’t quite as big of a headache. The problem is that threshold hasn’t kept up with today’s disaster costs. “Large projects,” on the other hand, require more paperwork and more bureaucracy.
That’s not helpful for anyone. My bill, the SPEED Recovery Act, will help put the focus back where it needs to be. Along the way, it’ll cut through much of the red tape communities hit by disaster have to wade through to get the help they need.
Like I said before, this isn’t a Republican or a Democrat problem. It’s something folks have to deal with whether they live through a flood, tornado, hurricane or wildfire. It doesn’t matter if you live in Tampa, Tarkio or Takoma, FEMA should work for you. These broadly bipartisan efforts are a huge step in the right direction toward fixing FEMA and letting the dedicated professionals there do what they signed up to do: help folks get back on their feet in the wake of disasters.
There’s still more work to be done. Every $4 we invest in limiting the impact of future disasters saves taxpayers $11 on the back end. We can’t keep continually throwing good money after bad. We have to start making smart investments that will make a difference.
First, though, we need to fix FEMA.
