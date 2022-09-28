This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


We’ve long been exposed to Don the Con’s superpowers, his ability to scam millions of presumably sane Americans. But in an “exclusive” appearance on Faux News, he announced that we ain’t seen nothing yet.

Turns out, he’s telepathic! He’s telepathic like you wouldn’t believe. Very stable telepathy. Everybody is coming up to him with tears in their eyes and saying, “Sir? Nobody else has ever been more very stable telepathic.”

Dick Polman’s columns are syndicated

by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.