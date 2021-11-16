After what seems like 150 years of “Mommy Wars” in America, we haven’t solved anything. So we’re applying what we haven’t learned to a new front: We’re adding men to the fray. Welcome to the Daddy Wars!
When it was revealed that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was taking four weeks of paternity leave to care for the newborn twins he and his husband had adopted, the right-wing death eaters were scathing. Tucker Carlson mocked Buttigieg on his FOX show. Sen. Tom Cotton tweeted his disapproval of Buttigieg, objecting that he was “absent during a transportation crisis that is hurting working-class Americans.”
Always trawling for a big cultural fish to land, Sen. Josh Hawley has taken up the defense of masculinity, telling the National Conservatism Conference that “the left has been pursuing” an “attack on men.”
This “debate” — if you can call it that — will not move us one inch closer to solving one of our most pressing social problems, the loss of family connections.
Though it pains me to say this, I actually agree with some of the points Hawley made. Many men, particularly poor and working-class men, are not doing well in America in 2021. They represent 59% of high school dropouts and a similar percentage of college dropouts. Women now earn 60% of bachelor’s degrees, 58.5% of master’s degrees and 54.7% of Ph.D.s.
As Nicholas Eberstadt noted in “Men Without Work,” male labor force participation rates have been declining steadily for decades, during economic downturns but also during economic expansions.
Hawley is also not wrong to protest that the term “toxic masculinity” is unhelpful to say the least.
There has been a tendency in progressive circles to pathologize normal boyishness and to disdain everything associated with “traditional masculinity.” While some of the traits once considered essential to masculinity — like excessive stoicism — are best modified, others deserve appreciation. Men tend to be risk takers, for example, which can sometimes lead to disaster but also yields dynamism and innovation.
While Hawley raises some valid points about appreciating manliness, his pitch is marred in a few ways.
He observes that boys and men are lagging behind girls and women in important respects but leaps to conclusions that are wobbly at best. “Can we be surprised that after years of being told they are the problem, that their manhood is the problem, more and more men are withdrawing into the enclave of idleness and pornography and video games?” he asks. He suggests that everything from poor school performance to declining labor force participation to excessive consumption of porn is the result of insulting cultural messages about toxic masculinity.
This is what happens when politicians make culture wars out of complicated social issues. Everything becomes a cudgel. The problems of men are not traceable to insulting college courses on patriarchy or ridiculous constructions like “birthing people.” Men are falling behind because families are falling apart.
