In the 1950s the local newspaper was our main source of both local and world news, weather reports, obituaries, radio program schedules, etc. and what we called “the funnies” which included cartoon strips like Dick Tracy sporting a two-way wrist radio that had not even been invented yet, Joe Palooka, Henry, Little Lu Lu and many more.
We had two papers then: one in the morning, the St. Joseph Gazette founded in 1845, and one in the evening, the News-Press founded in 1903. Almost everyone in town subscribed to the local papers. The first thing I would do after school would be to race home to read the next Dick Tracy story and listen to Captain Midnight, Sky King and Bobby Benson and the B Bar B Riders on the radio. Don Knotts, from the Andy Griffith Show, was the voice for Bobby Benson.
The St. Joseph News-Press has survived by adjusting to the times with an excellent online paper and with a reduction in their daily printed copies. The online paper is easy to read because of the large print and an easily navigable format. You can even search for stories several weeks back; no longer do you need to pick through the trash to find an earlier paper.
My family’s relationship with the News-Press goes back to 1946 when my parents opened a pet shop at Eighth and Messanie streets, across the street from Safeway and Ben Magoons Delicatessen. In 1951, they moved the pet shop to 12th and Frederick just north of the current Red Cross Building. In 1953, the pet shop was again moved to 3727 Frederick, now the Citizens Bank. It was first called the Pony Express Reptile Gardens but shortly thereafter called the Flinchpaugh Reptile Garden, Zoo and Pet Shop. There was rarely a month that the paper didn’t feature an animal story concerning my parents’ business. Many of these were on the first page. Vicky Lynn, our pet chimpanzee, was included in many of these stories, performing at the Krug Park Bowl and on KFEQ-TV.
One story went wordwide in August 1959 when the News-Press reported it to the Associated Press. A zoo employee, Bill White, was bitten by one of our cobras while he was cleaning the snake cage. Fortunately Bill survived because the Air Force few an anti-venom medicine from the Miami Serpentarium to St. Joe. The News-Press reporter and I spent the afternoon in the police car watching this story unfold. This and other stories in the News-Press are documented in my Amazon book, “Growing up in a Zoo.”
As most of their readers know from my monthly letters to the editor, I am a conservative activist. I respect the News-Press for how they honestly and fairly represent both the conservative and liberal ideology, unlike many in the controlled mainstream press.
When I meet someone new, I ask them if they subscribe to the News-Press. Many do, but there are others who say they get their news mainly from the internet and TV. I explain to them that we are lucky to have such a quality newspaper serving our town.
For someone planning to move to St. Joe, the News-Press represents what the city is all about; more like an ambassador for the city of St. Joseph.
It deserves our support.
