One-hundred and four years ago at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, World War I was finally over.
November 11th was proclaimed “the day dedicated to the cause of world peace to be forever celebrated and known as “Armistice Day.” World peace was shattered 13 years later, and after World War II November 11th became known as Veterans Day.
On Veterans Day we honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans because all members of our armed forces make sacrifices. Not just the lives lost, not just the scars, not just the disfigurements and the invisible wounds of PTSD, but being away from home and loved ones is also a sacrifice.
They miss life’s memorable moments. They miss anniversaries, birthdays, Thanksgiving and Christmases. They miss the birth of a child, a child’s first steps, teaching a child to ride a bicycle, a first day of school, a daughter’s first prom date, fishing with grandpa or grandpa’s last deer season and they miss countless other things too.
The families at home make sacrifices also. Life goes on — with constant worry worn like a heavy, itchy sweater.
They worry because some come home permanently scarred, some come home broken or disabled and too many come home in a flag-draped coffin. War is hell and the aftermath affects lives and families here at home.
Veterans are proud of their service and have a deep sense of patriotism. Freedom is the greatest possession of mankind and it’s worth fighting for. We have freedom for the pursuit of happiness because of our armed forces. Freedom has never been — nor will it ever be free.
The Declaration of Independence did not set us free on the Fourth of July. Freedom fighters and defenders of liberty fought and died to make us free and still fight and die to keep us free. We are thankful for and proud of them.
We fly the flag on American military holidays. The red stripes are a tribute to the blood of patriots who died fighting for freedom when we declared independence and those who have died defending freedom ever since then.
The white stripes of our flag symbolize the purity of our founding principles life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The stars in the field of blue represent the new constellation that was formed when America declared Independence and the fires of freedom were ignited.
Our flag stands for one nation under God. It stands for justice and the right of it. It stands for goodness and the might of it. There’s a challenge, courage, joy and pride in it.
There’s a helping hand and words of cheer in it. Hope, faith and patriotism are very dear to it.
Freedom is very clear in it. It’s the American spirit. Life goes on here in America. Today our great and grateful nation says thank you for your service,
God bless you, your families and God bless America.
