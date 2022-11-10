This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Shawn Harper

One-hundred and four years ago at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, World War I was finally over.

November 11th was proclaimed “the day dedicated to the cause of world peace to be forever celebrated and known as “Armistice Day.” World peace was shattered 13 years later, and after World War II November 11th became known as Veterans Day.

Shawn Harper is a St. Joseph resident

