It doesn’t take long for couples to figure out who is responsible for what in a relationship. For instance, if one of my children ever threw up, I was the one who rushed to the scene to disinfect the area, whereas my hubby ran the other way because of his very sensitive gag reflex. I have also done all of the toilet cleaning and floor scrubbing in our marriage, because I seem to be the one gifted with the “neat freak” gene, and if those chores were left to him our house may smell like a public restroom.

The flip side of that coin is, I have only mowed our grass one week in all the years we have been married, and that was because he had knee surgery. And years pass in between snows that are moved by me. I have never cleaned up dog poop in the yard or killed a mouse, tasks I am grateful he came into this union with the skills to perform.

Our duties are not gender specific. They are more assigned by personal strengths and weaknesses, and there have been times that those responsibilities are shuffled and reassigned. Like laundry. I started out being the “washer person,” but a few years back the hubby felt this chore was not only pleasant, but also a stress reliever, so he assumed the position of launderer. I relinquished that job with no fear or trepidation because I never considered folding clothes to be a meditative project. But opening my closet and seeing fluffy, clean-smelling materials there to greet me brought me great peace and joy, so I handed him the dryer sheets and we moved on.

There are certain assignments that are — and will continue to be — non-negotiable. Ones that belong solely to the assigned couple member and will remain in their control due to a natural-born skill set or sheer passion.

One of mine is decorating so our home doesn’t look like a frat house, and the hubby’s is grilling.

“Roasting over an open fire” is an organic and primal need of his. It feeds his soul and allows him the opportunity to beat his chest like the caveman who drags a meaty brontosaurus back to the cave before turning it over a spit and cooking it to the perfect medium-rare. He takes great pride in fighting fire to provide nutrients that will sustain his clan.

Grilling is not just about sustenance for him. It is also a great male bonding exercise. Whenever we have guests over for a cookout, all of the menfolk gather around the flames while the women are inside preparing the side dishes. He and his friends can talk for hours about smoking techniques and pellets verses briquettes and quote the ingredients in their favorite rub as if they are reciting their times tables. They also can discuss deeper matters, because collectively staring at the flames and not making eye contact is a safe space for men, breaking down walls of friendships. (I have often said that therapists need to ditch their couches and set up barbecue grills in their offices. Put a spatula in one hand of the male patient and a beer in the other, and I guarantee you he will gladly share his life with you. And bonus: You will have a perfectly cooked steak at the end of the session.)

I don’t know if I am a good griller or not because the second I walk out the door to fire up the grill his “spidey-senses” alert him and he comes running from far and wide to find who has breached the grilling barrier. Upon arrival, he always says the same thing. “Why don’t you leave that to me?” Not in a rude or condescending way, but in a Tarzan-style, “me man, me make fire” kind of way.

I am convinced my hubby’s passion for throwing a “steak on the barbie” is not necessarily because he likes to cook. I think it has more to do with his sense of danger. I could never get him to cook a casserole or prepare a fruit salad with such passion, but if I tell him to go put something on an open fire where there is danger he is all for it, as if reaching into flames and pulling out perfectly charred animal flesh is the victor’s reward he lives for. At that moment, he is fearless, virile and brave. Fully alive. Fully male. Fully in charge.

I respect his role and reap the benefits of it.