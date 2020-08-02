I look back on the road trips I took as a child and smile. My parents believed in multiple, smaller vacations rather than large, extravagant ones. Because of that, I never went to see the Grand Canyon, nor did I ever get to ride the Magic Teacups with Donald Duck at Disneyland. But I did get to spend lots of weekends at the lake.

They all started the same way. My parents would get me up while it was still dark. They already had been up long before, shoving multiple bags and suitcases into the car, allowing just enough empty space to fit the people who were needing transportation to our vacation destination. Still groggy from being abruptly removed from our sleepy dreams, we children were told by our parents to lay down in the back seat and go back to sleep (this was long before car seats or seat belts were a thing). Sometimes the hum of the tires gliding along the pavement would cause us to doze off, but most of the time, excitement kept us staring out the window, asking, “Are we there yet?”

After getting down the road a bit, mom would reach into the cooler and pull out fried egg sandwiches. On white bread. Wrapped in aluminum foil.

Yes, long before the Egg McMuffin was available at the drive-thru, the matriarch of the family was required to not just pack the essentials everyone would need on the trip, but also get up early to cook a portable meal to sustain the family. Everyone in the car got the same meal, and there were no special orders.

We would scarf down the amazing and doughy sandwiches she made, roll up the foil into a tight ball and spend the next section of the road trip throwing these at one another. That ball of foil was a weapon, a volleyball and an item to hide so others could seek.

It was all fun and games until dad got hit in the back of the head with it, then our versatile toy was confiscated for safety’s sake. We would replace that activity with “slug bug,” “I spy with my little eye,” and “how many different state license plates can you find.” With windows down and the wind blowing through our hair, we were never bored or heartbroken because the battery went dead on our electronic device — we didn’t have any. We just enjoyed whatever we were dealt.

I wish I was still the low-maintenance traveler I was as a child, but truthfully I grew up and have seemingly become quite the opposite. Take going to the lake. As a kid, it was all sunshine and splashes. As an adult, I can’t get past the fact that a lake is really just a giant mud puddle, a hole in the earth, filled with rain. And when you climb out, you don’t smell like chlorine, but fish.

Then there is the car ride. As a youth, we wiggled and twisted and sometimes even looked at the road for long periods of time laying in the back window. I guarantee if I did anything like that today, I would for sure get a ticket and I would be so carsick I would have to pull over so I could revisit the breakfast biscuit I got on our way out of town. A sensitivity to motion sickness is the reason my adult travel bag isn’t filled with puzzles, games and books, but rather hard candies, ginger ale and a seasick band.

Another difference the adult traveling me has is sleep requirements. As a child, I would fall asleep in one location and wake up in another, not even knowing my parents had relocated me during the night. As an adult, I have been known to be at the front desk of a hotel at midnight, offering to pay large sums of money to anyone who could find a box fan for me to use so I can sleep because I forgot mine at home.

Not everything about my diva status is bad though, because as a grown up I get to pick the snacks we will eat on the road, I have GPS so I never have to ask “Are we there yet?” and I am in charge of the music selection. And the best perk of all — when I say I have to go pee, we find an exit. Never do I hear, “Just hold it until we get there.”