Florida has become ground zero in the fight for family values and decency, as Gov. Ron DeSantis attempts to protect children from the excesses of progressive politicos who care more about social media approval than they do about the emotional and psychological welfare of minors. He has signed into law provisions that give parents more control over the education of their sons and daughters, and has erected a necessary barrier between the youngest students and the zealotry of LGBTQ activists disguised as teachers.
The so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law did not bar the word “gay” from the Floridian lexicon. It simply, and clearly, prohibited the discussion of sexual orientation and gender issues in grades K-3, where they have no place and where inclusion of those subjects can only confuse tender minds. Of course, the folks who find fault in virtue and gain purchase through hypocrisy (protect the kids from GOP fascists and keep abortion legal!) think that a child who can’t even walk yet needs to know that Heather has two mommies, and her uncles are actually her aunts.
Excuse me if I sound flippant, but the idea that a company beloved by boomers and subsequent generations is now controlled by social engineers is upsetting. I have canceled Disney Plus from my streaming account, because I can no longer justify subsidizing an organization that thinks toddlers should be exposed to adult concepts. To think that poignant, life-changing films like “Old Yeller” that marked my own childhood will now be replaced by digital cartoons that erase the distinction between male and female, is infinitely sad.
When you are talking about children, the rules are different. Same-sex marriage, adults who transition to an alternate gender, playing with pronouns and even First Amendment issues at the intersection of gender identity and faith are all fair game for debate. In an open society, mature adults can engage, even when they vehemently disagree.
But children don’t have the coping mechanisms that adults have, and it’s exactly for that reason that they are treated differently under the law. That, in a nutshell, is why Florida passed the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which is really just a last-ditch attempt to restore power and dignity to parents.
Those same parents used to be able to trust Disney to babysit their kids for hours on end. They didn’t have to worry that some unsavory ideas were being shoved down the tikes’ throats under the guise of inclusion and diversity. They thought that Cinderella was looking for her Prince Charming, not that Prince Charming was considering how he’d look in those glass slippers.
Childhood ends soon enough. In many cases, it ends far too soon.
To see Disney attempt to pull the rug out from under the parents who actually do care, and destroy that wonderful magic of childhood to appease some misguided adults, the same ones who persecuted the Boy Scouts for banning “gays” (even when no one asked for a boy’s sexual orientation before signing him up) is despicable.
Walt Disney had a dream. The people who kidnapped that dream are trying to turn it into a nightmare.
