For many people who love hunting and the outdoors, the most important season of the year in Northwest Missouri begins Nov. 13.
Firearms deer hunting continues a long tradition for family and friends. Many people schedule their vacation around this particular week.
Gunsmiths have been busy for weeks mounting scopes and bore-sighting rifles. Stores have been selling deer hunting ammunition for several weeks and rifle ranges have been crowded with diligent rifle shooters preparing for deer season.
The Missouri deer season stimulates the economy in several ways and the Missouri Conservation Department encourages a successful harvest.
Deer hunting is a wildlife management tool which helps control the deer herd so that fewer are killed on highways and fewer die of starvation and disease.
Every year Missouri deer hunters donate needed and appreciated venison to needy families through the “Share the Harvest” program. Since 1992, millions of pounds of healthy, lean venison have fed Missourians.
Before sunrise on Saturday, thousands of people in Northwest Missouri will complete their preparations and rituals with the hopes of a successful hunt. We hope that this is safely accomplished.
Hunter education has helped make deer hunting safer than in years past.
Back in the olden days people would nail boards to a tree above their hunting spot and call it a deer stand. Thankfully that practice is mostly obsolete.
However, tree stand injuries still account for half of the injuries during deer season.
Never climb into a tree stand with a firearm, loaded or not. After you are in the tree stand and have attached the fall arrest system, pull your firearm up to you with the muzzle down with a haul line. Then load the gun.
Do not place a loaded rifle in the vehicle. You cannot shoot from a vehicle or roadway, there is no reason to have a loaded hunting gun in the vehicle.
Plan your hunt and hunt your plan. Let someone know where you will be hunting. If someone has to come looking for you they need to know where to begin looking. Also, have a charged phone with you in case you need to summon help.
If you are approached by a Conservation Agent for a compliance check, be respectful and follow instructions. Don’t make a simple, routine compliance check go bad.
Mostly, always keep the muzzle of your firearm pointed in a safe direction. This universal gun safety rule saves lives and prevents tragedies. Accidents are preventable.
ABC, always be careful. Be safe out there. Don’t let the thrill of the hunt turn tragic. Don’t let the thrill of a successful hunt be ruined by the a life-changing mistake.
Missouri needs and depends upon deer hunters to manage the deer population. Your families need and depend upon you. Be careful and enjoy the hunt.
