This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


According to the Washington Examiner, 2022 has handed New York City an alarming spike in citizen complaints about outdoor odors.

Mayor Eric Adams has promised a new garbage bin program, brand-new street sweepers and additional restrooms, but I wonder how committed he truly is. Adams is on the record opining that the main thing he smells permeating the city is marijuana. Actual quote: “It’s like everybody’s smoking a joint now.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.