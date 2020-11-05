As I write, the outcome of the 2020 presidential race remains in doubt, though it seems very likely that Joe Biden will squeeze out a victory. This is a stunning departure from the resounding repudiation of Donald Trump that we had been hoping for. Here are a few reflections.

There is something wrong with polling in this country

The errors of 2016, underweighting white, non-college educated whites in the likely voter category, were fixed by 2018 — or so we thought. And yet, here we are. No blue wave. No gain of 10 seats for Democrats in the House. A loss of about five seats instead. No flip of Senate control. And no lope to victory for Biden. A scratch and claw fight for the last few swing states instead.

There are lots of theories — people don’t answer their phones, people distrust callers even when they do answer, people don’t tell pollsters their true views. Whatever is happening, we need to figure out a system for gauging public opinion that is more accurate.

Trump voters are not unaware of who he is

Throughout these soul-crushing four years, it was possible to believe that most Trump supporters weren’t seeing the same president we were seeing. They were getting a steady diet of agitprop from Rush Limbaugh, Fox News, social media, and the rest of Conservative Inc.

But when the crisis came, everyone, no matter how cocooned, saw the president unvarnished and unedited. They watched those daily coronavirus press conferences and saw him both claim total power and disclaim all responsibility. They watched him accuse doctors and nurses of stealing equipment he was generous enough to provide, while insulting governors who were pleading for help.

The debates were another opportunity for voters to see Trump in the raw. They watched him in the first debate make a mockery of the word debate, using his mouth not to express ideas but as a machine gun to prevent ideas from raising their heads above the parapet.

There was a dip in the polls after the first debate (if we can believe the polls!), but the sticky loyalty of Trump fans bounced back. So, even with the most generous interpretations about how people are getting their information, we must grapple with the fact that about 70 million Americans know that Trump is a malignant fool and wanted to give him four more years.

There is a problem with masculinity in this country

The gender gap is now a chasm, and speaking as someone who, until Trump, was more politically in line with men than women, this difference is becoming one of the defining facts of political affiliation.

One weird twist of history giving Trump tens of millions of votes could have been considered a quirk — Hillary Clinton’s unpopularity, TV stardom, Jim Comey’s misplaced interference. But two elections that give such a person scores of millions of votes suggest a deeper disorder.