In Missouri, a crisis is coming. Moratoriums on disconnecting utility services have expired. Evictions are looming. And a federal supplement to unemployment benefits has disappeared.

Delinquent gas and electric bills are now coming due for thousands of Missourians who are in danger of having their utilities cut off unless the Public Service Commission acts on their behalf.

The Missouri Public Service Commission, which regulates investor-owned utility companies such as Evergy and gas company Spire Energy, has ordered those Missouri utilities to present plans for collecting on past due accounts without burdening low-income families.

The commission has worked with most public utility companies that voluntarily halted suspension of service, waived late fees and provided flexible payment plans at the onset of the pandemic.

But more must be done to ensure that no Missouri resident is without electricity, water or gas during the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential protections have been allowed to expire on an arbitrary timeline, even though coronavirus cases are still multiplying, and families are still struggling.

In mid-July, most public utility companies in Missouri resumed disconnections for non-payment. The bills are now due for at least 40,000 Evergy customers, and 12,000 Spire consumers are at risk of losing service.

That’s a concern for social service organizations such as the Mid-America Assistance Coalition in Kansas City.

“Folks have not been paying their utility bills,” said John Rich, the coalition’s executive director. “Those bills are not going to be wiped out. Those debts have to be paid.”