Jan. 6 should have been the point of no return, the pivot point at which even the most blinkered sugarcoaters of Trumpism recoiled in disgust from what they had wrought.
For everyone who had convinced themselves that, whatever Trump’s flaws, the true threat to the American way of life lay on the left and only on the left, Jan. 6 was a blaring klaxon. Yes, he was a buffoon and incompetent and unfamiliar with the levers of power — and yet this clown nearly brought a 244-year-old democracy to its knees.
The most threatening aspect of Jan. 6 was not the ferocious attack on the Capitol but the response of Republican officeholders thereafter. Even after the unleashing of medieval mob violence, 147 Republican members of Congress voted not to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the presidency. The transformation of the GOP from a political party into an authoritarian personality cult became official that day.
In the year since, most Republicans (with some extremely honorable exceptions) have descended further into cultishness. They blocked the creation of an independent Jan. 6 commission, attempted to pack the congressional Jan. 6 committee with Trump Dobermans like Rep. Jim Jordan, and engaged in flagrant gaslighting about the events of that day. Now, Republicans and right-wing opinion leaders have returned to their comfort zone: blame the media.
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who showed uncharacteristic independence that day, has retreated to media bashing. “I know the media wants to distract from the Biden administration’s failed agenda by focusing on one day in January,” he told FOX News.
In the wake of Jan. 6, it looks not just dishonest but absurd. Jan. 6 is not an “issue” like crime or COVID-19 or inflation. It’s the heart of our system. Without bipartisan allegiance to the verdict of voters and the willingness to cede power to those you oppose, no other “issues” can ever be addressed.
New York Times columnist Ross Douthat is not an apologist for Trumpism. He doesn’t blame the media, but he doubts that Trump has the wherewithal to subvert our system. Yes, Trump did try to steal the election, Douthat writes, but the courts and state legislatures failed to do his bidding.
That’s a comforting thought, but it fails to grapple with two things. One is the GOP’s systematic purging of officials who did the right thing in the 2020 election.
But the most profound reason to fear a repeat of something like Jan. 6 is that Trump has corrupted the minds of a substantial percentage of Republican Party members.
The polls consistently show that about two-thirds of Republicans believe the Big Lie that the election was stolen. Nearly a third believe that “Because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.” Among rank-and-file Republicans, Jan. 6 is not even viewed as regrettable. One poll found that 52% identified those who entered the Capitol as “protecting democracy.”
Institutions are not self-sustaining. They are composed of people, and if people have lost faith in them or have given themselves permission to break the rules, they will crumble.
