Esther Wigley just finished paying off her medical bills — from 2017.

Wigley, a Medicare recipient from Scranton, Pa., is now working to pay off bills from 2018 and 2019. And as she looks ahead to her 2020 tab, she fears she might be in for some serious and painful choices.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that my bills keep me up at night,” Wigley said during a conference call organized by Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, as Democrats mount a two-front fight — one in a Capitol Hill hearing room, the other out in the field — to save the Affordable Care Act.

“My health and ability to put food on the table is at stake in this election,” Wigley added.

As messengers go, Wigley is a potent one. Current polling shows President Donald Trump losing to Biden among seniors in a trio of critical swing states, including Pennsylvania. Biden has targeted Trump’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of miles away from the West Scranton senior center where Wigley was speaking, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee trotted out example after example of Americans who’d benefited from the Affordable Care Act, and who might well end up suffering from its future repeal.

While she strenuously avoided taking a position on almost everything, we do know that Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who now appears to be on the fast-track to confirmation to the Supreme Court, is hostile to the former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law. That fact comes courtesy of her previous legal scholarship, as the Washington Post‘s Jennifer Rubin pointed out.

Recent polling by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that most Americans have a favorable impression of the health care law overall, and broadly support some of the law’s specific provisions, including its protections for people with preexisting conditions.

Biden, meanwhile, supports expanding and strengthening the existing statute, while his allies on the progressive left are looking for universal health care. And at the moment, it looks like Democrats are on track to expand their House majority, and might even end up flipping the Senate.