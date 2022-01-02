“Joe Manchin Just Killed the Biden Agenda,” lamented a headline in The Week. The funereal tone was echoed in much of the coverage of Sen. Manchin’s blunt declaration that he would not support the Build Back Better legislation in its current form. Even President Joe Biden’s White House has stooped to insulting Manchin. Congressional progressives, from Sen. Bernie Sanders to Rep. Pramila Jayapal, issued severe warnings to Senator Red State that this time he had gone too far. They were going to take their complaints directly to the people of West Virginia! On CNN, Sanders thundered:
“Ask the people of West Virginia whether or not they want to lower the cost of prescription drugs. You ask them whether they want to expand Medicare to cover dental, hearing and eyeglasses. ... On all of those issues, I suspect people of West Virginia, like every other state in this country, will say, yes, do the right thing for working families.”
As The Bulwark‘s Tim Miller so expertly explicated last week, this threat is hollow. “Joe Manchin knows that those who think passing BBB will help him in WV are completely and totally out of touch with his electorate.”
The people of West Virginia are not just red; they are scarlet. Trump got a bigger percentage of the vote (68.6) in West Virginia in 2020 than he did in Texas or Louisiana or Oklahoma or Utah or Alabama. Whatever bedtime fairy tales the progressives are telling themselves about the voters of West Virginia, Manchin knows the reality.
Many a Democratic lawmaker and pundit has also whined about how unfair and undemocratic it is that one senator representing such a small state should be able to hold up legislation that the whole country wants so desperately.
Please. The rules are the rules. Our system was not designed to be a pure democracy. The Electoral College and the Senate give disproportionate power to some voters over others. You can gnash your teeth about it and shake your fists at the heavens, but to what end? Better to figure out how to woo gettable voters in swing states and win — as Biden did in 2020.
Correspondingly, when the Senate is evenly divided, every single senator becomes a potential majority maker or saboteur. That’s math.
What the Democrats, starting with Biden, ought to have done on Jan. 21, 2021, was to sit down with Manchin and ask, “What can you support?” If that meant Manchin basically had veto power over some Democrats’ priorities, so be it, because, ladies and gentlemen, he had it anyway, and now he has used it — except almost a year has been wasted.
The Democrats look weak and divided as well as petty and ineffectual. They’re being branded by what they failed to do rather than by what they did.
A competent political party would be taking yes for an answer, passing Manchin’s bill and turning to more urgent priorities like cheap, abundant COVID-19 tests, reform of the Electoral Count Act and increasing legal immigration to cope with our severe labor shortage. There is still time, but not much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.