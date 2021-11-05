I receive the St. Joseph News-Press on Kauai.
I also receive The Garden Island News.
I do not know how Buchanan County reports on the COVID-19 close contact cases as well as reporting on community-acquired infections of the COVID-19 mortality. The Garden Island News reports this on the front page the Kauai newspaper.
I have noticed key differences in reporting related to COVID-19. I see continuity in the Garden Island News as related to:
1). Active cases.
2). Recovered cases.
3). Those in isolation.
4). Those in the hospital.
5). Total confirmed cases.
6). Fatalities.
There were 143 cases of COVID-19 between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7.
In Kauai Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, there were three cases in high school, one case in elementary school and one case in middle school.
I am reporting this data between somewhat similar populations to understand the severity of COVID-19 both on this island and in the Buchanan County area.
The newspaper reporting is probably best as daily reporting for treatment planning. The newspapers in St. Joseph and Kauai illustrate the difference in the two communities.
Kauai is on the front page in yellow and black print, always in the same location. It gets reported in newspaper copy of the confirmed cases, active cases, mortality hospital cases, home isolation cases and confirmed cases.
This is probably the most important data to report for the respective populations and newspapers.
The newspaper reporting is important for people to understand how best to treat the disease, isolate the disease both individually as well as within businesses and within the school system, church systems and the survival rate.
I think there’s continuity in the Garden Island News by the newspaper concerning community acquired cases, where the school cases come from as well as where individual school cases are located in the individual schools.
What this case summary illustrates is the importance in the communication of similarity of the continuing data for the reading population on the front page of the newspaper.
