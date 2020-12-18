Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year.

Many of us put up the tree early because we really need and deeply yearn for, the Christmas spirit. Our special and cherished ornaments are on the tree and we carefully placed the Nativity figures. Children were excited to help and they’re trying to behave anticipating a delivery from Santa Claus. With his magical powers he will make deliveries on Christmas Eve despite bans on international travel.

At night during the quiet times, a Christmas tree can mesmerize us, hypnotize us and hearken us back to a special memory of a certain Christmas. As years pass the presents will be forgotten; instead we recall and cherish memories of Christmas time, these memories are priceless possessions. This time of the year we also wish and hope upon the coming new year, for a better year.

The Christmas season brings joys that warms our hearts and rekindles our souls. It is the best time of the year because we remember to love thy neighbor, we are more charitable in thoughts and deeds; this lifts spirits, lightens burdens and elevates the human race.

Hearts and minds are more receptive and more open with feelings and expressions of love.

It’s the Spirit of Christmas:

We should be extra mindful and thoughtful of others because many are lonely and because this year had such great weight, many are depressed.

Let’s be kinder than ever before to others, because we really need it more than ever.

This is the time that Christians worldwide celebrate Jesus of Nazareth, born in Bethlehem. His birth was foretold by prophets, announced by heavenly angels and marked by a new star in the night sky. The first Christmas was the bell rung in the center of time.

Jesus was born as and is known to the entire Christian world as the light, the life and the hope of the world.

Our redeemer — Our Savior.

For Christmas and during this new year we can do things to make our part of the world a better place.

Stand up for and speak the truth.

Do good deeds and perform acts of kindness.

Speak words of cheer and goodwill, and be generous with charitable giving.

Charity never fails.

Most of all, let’s heed the greatest commandment of all throughout all the year, Love one another. Merry Christmas.