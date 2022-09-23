This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Melissa Birdsell

In am writing in response to the many questions we have recently received following the recent tragic murder of 6-year-old Jozlyn Beechner. The biggest question we are getting is “What can I do to help?”

The short answer is fairly simple — change your mindset about child abuse. The longer answer follows. While even one child death is too many, we do know from recent research that child abuse and neglect fatalities are not inevitable and are, in fact, preventable. This research (from the federal Commission to Eliminate Child Abuse and Neglect Fatalities) tells us that a cross-sector approach is the most effective. As a community, we need to accept our shared accountability. Leadership at all levels must come together and decide that we will not stand by and let this tragedy pass without action. We must come together and do the things we need to do in order to reduce the possibility of losing another child in this way.

Melissa Birdsell is the executive director of Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center.

