In am writing in response to the many questions we have recently received following the recent tragic murder of 6-year-old Jozlyn Beechner. The biggest question we are getting is “What can I do to help?”
The short answer is fairly simple — change your mindset about child abuse. The longer answer follows. While even one child death is too many, we do know from recent research that child abuse and neglect fatalities are not inevitable and are, in fact, preventable. This research (from the federal Commission to Eliminate Child Abuse and Neglect Fatalities) tells us that a cross-sector approach is the most effective. As a community, we need to accept our shared accountability. Leadership at all levels must come together and decide that we will not stand by and let this tragedy pass without action. We must come together and do the things we need to do in order to reduce the possibility of losing another child in this way.
What this means is that we have to look at child abuse from all angles. We need concrete supports for families to remove or lessen the stressors that can lead to child abuse. As a community, we are looking at more ways to help through recent mental health and addiction efforts. This is a move in the right direction. However, mental health is a two-pronged issue. The adults struggling with their own mental health who are also caregivers need help. But the children suffering from abuse and neglect must get the help they need as well. We cannot do one without the other if we want to be effective.
Next, we need to look at policies and procedures in every agency working with families. But it’s not just the policies — there must be an attitude and a workplace atmosphere that fosters excellence at all levels. Are we doing all we can? Are we working from a place of empathy for the plight of each family or do a few bad apples taint our approach to helping others? Children cannot be punished for the bad acts of their parents. They cannot be lost in the system simply because we have not been able, or unwilling, to help the adults around them.
To those agencies, including my own, I ask: Are we doing our best work on every case? Do we believe the abuse is really happening or do we blame the victims? Are we “tired” of helping a family who has been involved in the system for years, or can we try and understand generational trauma or historical trauma and how it affects the current generation of children? Are we using the fact that we are overworked and underpaid as an excuse to hurry through our cases in order to close them and move on to the next? Or worse yet, leaving them unworked due to lack of time or energy? Are we allowing concerns about crowded jails and justice system dockets to keep us from holding abusers accountable?
By coming together as leaders, agencies and community members (meaning every one of us), we can prevent another tragedy. We need to create a social norm in our community that says we will not stand by and watch children suffer. This new norm will let abusers know that we are all watching, that we are all going to report when we see something or have a suspicion of harm. Those of us tasked with responding to those reports must take them seriously and investigate them to the fullest — despite our already heavy caseloads. We must show children and families that we care about their cases, we believe something happened and we are here to help. That’s our job. Even when the outcome isn’t what they hoped, just knowing those agencies designed to help are doing so can go a long way to improve the public’s perception of those agencies.
Child abuse is everyone’s issue. We cannot allow it to remain the dark secret it has always been. We cannot remain in the old belief that says “it’s none of my business” or “not my kid, not my problem.” History has shown us that it IS our problem because left untreated, these childhood adversities manifest into societal problems that cost time, effort, money and lives.
We need to offer hope and solutions BEFORE tragedy strikes again. We are currently in a dark place because the loss of Jozlyn is heavy on our hearts. But as we move out of the darkness, we must lift our heads, look around at one another and acknowledge that we must work together to protect our community’s children. We have to have learned something from Jozlyn’s death. My hope is we will learn that all children have value, and they need our support and protection for happy, healthy childhoods.
Melissa Birdsellis the executive director of Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center.
