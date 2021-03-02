The term “cancel culture” is rapidly losing its meaning. Just as Donald Trump adopted the term “fake news,” which originally referred to the misinformation flow that was a crucial part of his 2016 campaign, and was used to disparage his opponents and critics (or even just factual reporters) in the news media, so, too, “cancel culture” is beginning to mean both itself and its opposite, depending on who’s using the term.

“Cancel culture” was first conceived to describe a leftwing phenomenon of imposing Draconian penalties on those who transgress woke sensibilities, even unintentionally. Reason’s Robby Soave offered a good summary of what it usually includes: “(A) relatively obscure victim; an offense that is either trivial, or misunderstood, or so long ago that it ought to have been forgotten; and an unjust and disproportionate social sanction.”

David Shor, a progressive who labors to get Democrats elected, lost his job at a data analytics firm because he tweeted an academic study showing that riots tend to help Republicans in election years. The study had been published in a leading journal and authored by a Black academic. No matter. Because it debuted in the midst of the first protests against George Floyd’s murder, it was deemed by some progressives to be “concern trolling.”

Those who wish to end the practice should desist from invoking the term. By labeling any criticism or contradiction as “canceling,” they’re cheapening the concept.

The new president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, Ryan Anderson, is the author of the 2018 book, “When Harry Became Sally: Answers to Our Transgender Moment.” It’s a culturally conservative take on the transgender phenomenon and our society’s response. I have not read the book, but if it’s like Anderson’s other work, I’m sure it’s carefully researched and intelligently argued. This week, Amazon removed it from its online store without offering an explanation. The message of this act is clear — some points of view are beyond the pale. This is one of them.

It will be a tremendous loss for our society if conservative views about this are anathematized. I wonder if Amazon would object to an article in a recent issue of the Economist. Titled “Little is Known About the Effects of Puberty Blockers,” the article notes that children around the world are being treated with powerful drugs despite the lack of evidence that they are safe. Adult men who take GNRH agonists experience loss of sexual desire and energy. Adult women who take these drugs for conditions like endometriosis are plunged into chemically induced menopause. Animal studies suggest that these drugs may cause cognitive and emotional impairment.

Children with gender dysphoria require sensitive and compassionate care. But if it is now considered beyond the pale even to question our approach to the matter in a serious book, we are consigning ourselves to blindness, and possibly consigning thousands of children to unknown risks.